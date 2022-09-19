Over the weekend, Blue Planet Foundation hosted Maui County Climate Camp for its fourth cohort of the Climate Crew, an educational program designed to teach high school students the latest climate science and data-driven advocacy tools.

Ten handpicked students from Maui, Moloka‘i and Lanaʻi gathered at Above the Wave in Kahului to kick off the four-month youth advocacy program.











“It’s important to engage youth with issues like climate change, because they have a unique voice and viewpoint of the situation that we’re in,” said Griff Jurgens, education director of Blue Planet Foundation. “They didn’t get us into this situation, but they are the ones that are going to need to deal with it, and so far, they are doing an amazing job.”

This cohort’s members received exclusive training on climate science, energy efficiency, creative storytelling and how to advocate for change on a local level.

Over the next four months, Climate Crew members will design and implement climate solutions in their communities in an effort to help Maui County reach its climate goals.

“My favorite part about Climate Camp was meeting people who had the same feelings and worries as me, and learning alongside them, and creating action together,” said Keilly Vergara Tapia, 10th-grader at Kīhei Charter School. “Being a part of Climate Crew has proven that I can do equal things that adults can — I can start a campaign. I can learn how to advocate for something. I can start a rally. We’re for a good cause, we’re working hard for something that we believe in, and we care about the community and the environment.”

The Climate Crew members will continue to work on their “Climate Actions,” creative and impactful community campaigns, while receiving additional virtual training. The Maui County Climate Crew concludes in December of this year.

