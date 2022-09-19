Crime Statistics

Veteran Maui police officer arrested for sex assault

By Wendy Osher
 September 19, 2022, 4:17 PM HST
* Updated September 19, 4:34 PM
A 13-year veteran officer with the Maui Police Department was arrested today on suspicion of first degree sexual assault.

Police say Sgt. Justin Mauliola, 35, of Wailuku has been placed on paid administrative leave, and his credentials and firearm have been temporarily removed. Authorities say his police powers have been temporarily suspended.

Justin Mauliola. PC: Maui Police Department

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier issued a statement this afternoon saying, “Any Maui PD employee that violates the law will be held accountable both criminally and internally.”

He went on to say, “As the commander and chief, of the Maui Police Department, I stand behind the brave men and women both sworn and non-sworn who serve our community.”

Department officials say that, as with any arrest, Sgt. Mauliola is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Upon completion of the investigation, which is ongoing, police plan to present their evidence only in court.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
Comments

