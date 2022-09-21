Mayor Victorino checking out one of the Electrical Vehicles on display. File photo.

Electric vehicle drivers, supporters, and intrigued local residents are encouraged to attend the Mau Nui EV Association and EV Maui electric vehicles event on Saturday, Sept. 24, to highlight the climate, clean air, and cost savings benefits provided by electric cars as part of the 11thAnnual National Drive Electric Week.

Hawaiian Electric and EV dealerships will be on-site to share information. The first 100 guests will receive a $10 gift card, which can be redeemed at Down to Earth, Alive & Well and Whole Foods Market for a smoothie or juice. The gift card is not redeemable for its cash value.

The 11th Annual National Drive Electric Week, a coast-to-coast celebration of electric vehicles (EVs), will be held September 22 to October 2.

National Drive Electric Week Event on Maui

“A switch to electric vehicles frees Americans from the gas pump and reduces air pollution; plus, these cars are incredibly fun, efficient and convenient to drive,” said Rob Weltman, President, Maui Nui EV Association. “The Wailuku, HI Drive Electric Week event will show our community how real people are enjoying these cars without the need for oil.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

There are now more than 1.5 million EVs on the road in the United States, and a recent survey by Consumer Reports and the Union of Concerned Scientists showed that more than 60% of prospective car buyers in the US are interested in electric vehicles. There are now more than 40 models available in the US, with many of the newer models having a range of 200-300 miles or more.

“Weʻre excited to be a part of this national event to raise awareness about EVs and to share the benefits,” said Rob Weltman, president, Maui Nui EV Association. “EVs keep getting better. For example: EVs are fun to drive. They are smooth and quiet, and their high torque – even at low speeds – provides instant accelerator response, and also better performance.”

National Drive Electric Week Event on Maui

Several other benefits for EVs are:

Momentum . Electric vehicles are selling better out of the gate than the first hybrids did. Well over one million plug-in vehicles have been sold, and the rate is accelerating as more cars come to the market.

. Electric vehicles are selling better out of the gate than the first hybrids did. Well over one million plug-in vehicles have been sold, and the rate is accelerating as more cars come to the market. Easier and cheaper to fuel. Electricity for EVs costs much less than gasoline. It is much more convenient to simply plug in when you arrive home than to stop by a gas station to fill your gas tank.

Electricity for EVs costs much less than gasoline. It is much more convenient to simply plug in when you arrive home than to stop by a gas station to fill your gas tank. Cheaper maintenance. Maintenance for EVs costs much less than for gasoline vehicles. EVs require no oil changes and have fewer moving parts than a gasoline-powered car. There’s no engine, transmission, spark plugs, valves, fuel tank, tailpipe, distributor, starter, clutch, muffler, or catalytic converter.

Maintenance for EVs costs much less than for gasoline vehicles. EVs require no oil changes and have fewer moving parts than a gasoline-powered car. There’s no engine, transmission, spark plugs, valves, fuel tank, tailpipe, distributor, starter, clutch, muffler, or catalytic converter. In 2019, Americans used about 142 billion gallons of motor gasoline according to the US Energy Information Administration. Light-duty vehicles (cars, sport utility vehicles, and small trucks) account for about 92% of all gasoline consumption in the United States.

according to the US Energy Information Administration. Light-duty vehicles (cars, sport utility vehicles, and small trucks) account for about 92% of all gasoline consumption in the United States. Switching to plug-in electric vehicles is one of the biggest steps in reducing America’s dependence on oil and cutting air pollution.

Maui Nui EV Association and EV Maui with the support of the County of Maui and the County of Mauiʻs Office of Economic Development is organizing the Maui event.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NDEW is presented by national organizers Plug In America, the Electric Auto Association, the Sierra Club, and EVHybridNoire. Nissan LEAF® is the exclusive automotive sponsor of NDEW 2021 and Wells Fargo is the exclusive banking sponsor of NDEW 2021. ClipperCreek and Electrify America are silver level sponsors. Edison International and Enel X are bronze level sponsors. IBEW 11 is a green level sponsor.

For more information about the Wailuku Drive Electric Week, visit: www.EVMaui.com. For a complete list of National Drive Electric Week events, visit: DriveElectricWeek.org

Sept. 24: Electrify America Sponsoring National Drive Electric Week Event in Kahului, HI

Electrify America today announced that “Normal Now,” its brand neutral zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) education and awareness campaign, is sponsoring select Ride and Drive events nationwide during National Drive Electric Week (September 23 – October 2, 2022) for the fourth consecutive year. Through its funding for programs dedicated to EV awareness and education, the “Normal Now” campaign is supporting 30 total events across the country.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The 11th annual National Drive Electric Week is a nationwide celebration to raise awareness of the many benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid transportation. During Ride and Drive events, which are available both in-person and online this year, attendees will be able to experience an electric vehicle (EV), speak with local EV drivers and learn about the perks of switching to electric.

“Electric transportation isn’t just the future – it is here now,” said Misti Murphey, director of brand strategy and integrated marketing, Electrify America. “Electrify America is proud to again work with National Drive Electric Week to help people get informed and excited about transitioning to electric transportation lifestyle.”

The 30 events sponsored by Electrify America’s brand neutral “Normal Now” campaign are comprised of 6 events in California and 24 events across the U.S. in states including Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Wisconsin.

“Interest in electric vehicles is steadily increasing year over year, and the best way to learn about them is to experience the EV life for yourself,” said Joel Levin, executive director of Plug In America, a National Drive Electric Week organizer. “Our National Drive Electric Week events are an important way to further normalize EVs, and we’re grateful to Electrify America for their now four years of support for our mission.”

As part of its investment in ZEV education and awareness, Electrify America – the largest open DC fast charging network in the U.S. – launched the “Normal Now” campaign in 2019 to help introduce EVs to consumers who may not be aware of or have never contemplated making the switch to electric. To learn more about the Normal Now campaign and access additional information and resources, visit https://normalnow.com/.