The Green. PC: via MACC

Tomorrow night’s The Green concert featuring J Boog is a sold out event.

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center is recommending that guests arrive early to avoid delays in parking and accessing the venue.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

For admission into the venue, only valid tickets and print-at-home tickets issued by the MACC Box Office will be accepted. Patrons are advised to be wary of tickets not sold to them directly from the MACC Box Office. No duplicates are allowed. First entry with barcode scanned will be honored. This is a no re-entry event.

Parking in the main MACC lot is also sold out. Parking in the UHMC paved lot across from the MACC will be available for $5 CASH ONLY upon entry; but due to the anticipated high demand for parking at the event, it is recommended that patrons consider carpooling or using Lyft or Uber to get to the concert.

Opening the show is Jasmin Nicole.

More information is available at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center website.