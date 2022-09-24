Image courtesy of Kapalua Golf.

In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Kapalua Golf is holding a fundraising outing on Oct. 20 on The Bay Course. A portion of funds from the event will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation through its Play for P.I.N.K.

Players will be offered a special rate for that day of $189 plus tax and $59 plus tax Kama‘aina. In addition, a PAR 3 – Hit the Green Challenge on Hole No. 15 will be available. Players can donate any amount in $5 increments for a chance to hit the green and double their money in pro shop credit.

Specials at the Bay Course golf shop and on post-round craft cocktails and signature menu items at Taverna Restaurant help round out the day.

“We are pleased to host our annual Play for Pink Celebration at The Bay Course. We look forward to a day of fun for our players on the course and off with both retail specials in our golf shop and at Taverna. We are happy to join forces to raise money for this important cause,” said Bay Course Head Professional, Mark Nelson PGA.

Play for P.I.N.K. (Prevention, Immediate diagnosis, New technology, Knowledge, or PFP) is a grassroots organization dedicated to raising funds for breast cancer research through lifestyle and sporting events. PFP’s commitment is to contribute 100% of all proceeds to its sole beneficiary, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation to fund the world’s top researchers.

For more information on the event and to book a tee time, call 808-669-8044 or visit Kapalua Golf.