Kāʻanapali Beach looking towards Puʻu Kekaʻa from the Kāʻanapali Beach hotel. PC: Wendy Osher (November 2021) Huihui, Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel’s new signature restaurant. PC: Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel

Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel in West Maui was recognized in the General Contractors Association 19th annual Build Hawaiʻi Awards.

The Maui property earned the Design-Build award for its Phase 1 renovation in the design-assist construction category for projects under $100 million.

The GCA is Hawaiʻi’s largest construction association, representing more than 500 general contractors, subcontractors, and construction related firms.

The Build Hawaiʻi Awards is the association’s annual signature awards program that showcases outstanding construction projects completed in the previous year.

Hensel Phelps Construction Company walked away with the Grand Award for its work on the Kaiser Permanente Leeward Clinic Medical Office Building, and four other Awards of Excellence at the event, held at The Royal Hawaiian on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

There were more than 45 entries submitted for projects completed in 2021 in 18 different categories, ranging from small projects under $1 million to large projects over $100 million, public works projects to private sector projects, and renovation projects to new construction projects. The entries were judged on eight criteria:

Meeting the challenge of a difficult job Excellence in project management Contractor’s innovation in construction techniques, materials and value engineering State-of-the-art contracting Contractor’s sensitivity to the environment and surroundings Excellence in client service Contractor’s contributions to the community Safety

An “Award of Excellence” is presented to the top project in each category, based on a scoring system. The best of the best, voted by the judges from among all the entries in all of the categories, receives the coveted Build Hawaiʻi “Grand Award.”

Hensel Phelps Construction Company’s Grand Award for Kaiser Permanente’s Leeward Clinic Medical Office Building in Kapolei, placed first in the category Building Construction between $25 million and $100 million. Hensel Phelps also had top projects in other categories:

Construction Management

Camp Paumalu STEM Center for Excellence

Camp Paumalu STEM Center for Excellence Design-Build / Design-Assist Construction ($100 million and above)

Hawaiʻi State Hospital New Patient Facility

Hawaiʻi State Hospital New Patient Facility Renovation/Remodeling ($20 million and above)

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai Guestroom Renovations

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai Guestroom Renovations Building Construction ($100 million and above)

Mauka Concourse at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company, Inc. received three Awards of Excellence:

Highway Construction

Kapaʻa Stream Bridge

Kapaʻa Stream Bridge Industrial

Ala Moana Wastewater Pump Station Improvements

Ala Moana Wastewater Pump Station Improvements Municipal and Utilities Construction

Kanapuʻu Drive Emergency Culvert Repairs

Healy Tibbitts Builders, Inc. won two Awards of Excellence:

Specialty Construction (Under $1 million)

Pile Driving for Wai Kai Waterfront Recreational Facility at Hoakalei

Pile Driving for Wai Kai Waterfront Recreational Facility at Hoakalei Specialty Construction ($3 million and above)

Ala Wai Canal Dredging and Improvements – Dredging Work

Ralph S. Inouye Co., Ltd. received two Awards of Excellence:

Renovation/Remodeling (Under $20 million)

Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum, Building 97 Renovation

Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum, Building 97 Renovation Building Construction ($1 million – under $10 million)

Noelani Elementary School Library Building

Other categories and winners included:

Design-Build / Design-Assist Construction (Under $100 million)

Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel Renovation Phase 1

Swinerton

Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel Renovation Phase 1 Swinerton Specialty Construction ($1 million-under $3 million)

Emergency Repairs at Waialua Beach Road (#605) Over Kiʻikiʻi St

Sea Engineering, Inc.

Emergency Repairs at Waialua Beach Road (#605) Over Kiʻikiʻi St Sea Engineering, Inc. Environmental

Lanakila Public Housing

Koga Engineering & Construction, Inc.

Lanakila Public Housing Koga Engineering & Construction, Inc. Federal Construction

F-22 Fighter Alert Facility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam

Nordic PCL Construction, Inc.

F-22 Fighter Alert Facility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam Nordic PCL Construction, Inc. Residential ($5 million and above)

The Element

Moss & Associates, LLC

The Element Moss & Associates, LLC Subcontractor ($1 million and above)

Island Palms Community – Energy Savings Performance

Dorvin D. Leis Co., Inc.

Along with the Build Hawaiʻi Awards, another special recognition was given out during the program. The GCA Construction Industry Partnership Award is presented to a company or individual who consistently demonstrates their support and dedication to Hawaiʻi’s construction industry.

This year’s award went to Stephen Jacobson, Vice President, Architecture & Construction at Hilton Grand Vacations. Since joining Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) in 2005, Jacobson has lead teams that managed the design, construction and development of HGV projects.

His significant contributions to the men and women of the construction industry include 10 project sites across the islands and approximately 1,200 units. “He has worked with a number of contractors and groups, including GCA member companies, local officials, and community groups, to ensure a project, from inception to completion, meets the goals consistent with the HGV values of honesty, integrity and trust,” according to organizers.