The Board of Directors and Political Action Committee of the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association announced its endorsements for state and county candidates in the 2022 General Election.

“The following endorsement slate includes candidates that were supported in the Primary and those that have been vetted for the current election,” according to the announcement.

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association comprises hotels, timeshares, resort condominiums, and allied businesses – all of whom understand the importance of supporting an association that is the “The Voice of the Visitor Industry,” according to the organization. Collectively, MHLA members employ over 22,000 Maui residents.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The MHLA Board of Directors and PAC endorse the following candidates:

Governor/Lt. Governor

Governor: Josh Green

Lt. Governor: Sylvia Luke

Hawaii State Senate

State Senate District 6: Angus McKelvey

State Senate District 7: Lynn DeCoite

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hawaii State House of Representatives

State House District 12: Kyle Yamashita

Maui Mayor

Maui Mayor: Michael Victorino

Maui County Council

County Council East Maui: Claire Kamalu Carroll

County Council Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū: Alice Lee

County Council Kahului: Tasha Kama

County Council South Maui: Tom Cook

County Council Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia: Nohe U’u-Hodgins

County Council Upcountry: Yuki Lei Sugimura

County Council Lānaʻi: Riki Hokama

County Council Molokaʻi: John Pele

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association is proud to support candidates we feel would best represent our industry and employees at the State and County levels,” said Lisa Paulson, Executive Director. “As tourism is the economic driver for Maui County, it is critical that we have elected officials who understand the importance of supporting the industry that directly provides jobs for nearly 40% of Maui residents and brings in over $4 billion in spending to Maui’s economy.”

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association is a nonprofit organization founded in 1987 to advocate for the Visitor Industry. The organization also provides educational opportunities and scholarships and gives back to the community via the annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk, Excellence in Education Golf Tournament, and Nā Kupuna Appreciation events.