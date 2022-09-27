Team Members from Hilton Grand Vacations partnered with Habitat for Humanity Maui to volunteer and help build a new home for a local family.

Hilton Grand Vacations team members spent seven hours volunteering on their day off to paint and complete other handy-work for a house being built in Kula.

Team members from Maui Bay Villas, Kāʻanapali Beach Club, and the HGV Regional office pitched in to assist in the project.



















Aside from having team members volunteer in the community, so far Hilton Grand Vacations has donated $100,000 to the national organization to support affordable housing and assistance for homeless and vulnerable families.