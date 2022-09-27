Maui News

Water service interruption on part of Lower Main Street, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 27

September 27, 2022, 4:20 AM HST
* Updated September 27, 8:53 AM
Replacement of a broken 6-inch valve on Lower Main Street will result in a water service interruption for about 75 homes and 15 businesses from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Department of Water Supply announced.

The water disruption will be on Lower Main Street between Nakila Place and Pio Drive. During work, traffic on Lower Main Street between Ainahou Place and Waena Street will a single-lane contraflow.

After water service is restored, residents and businesses may experience brown water coming from their faucets. They are advised to flush their waterlines from an outside faucet of their residence or business.

For emergency repairs or updates, call 808-270-7633.

