Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 10:40 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 03:30 PM HST. Sunrise 6:16 AM HST. Sunset 6:16 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:12 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 05:39 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.3 feet 11:46 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 03:32 PM HST. Sunrise 6:16 AM HST. Sunset 6:16 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of small north and northwest swells are expected along north facing exposures through Friday. Forerunners from a slightly larger north-northwest swell will fill in Friday and peak over the weekend. A cut off low will develop far north of the state today through Friday, sending a north swell towards the islands arriving by Sunday. Depending on how the storm develops over the next 48 hours, we could see surf heights approaching High Surf Advisory thresholds along north facing shores on Monday.

Surf will remain small along south facing shores over the next few days with mainly background energy from the south and southeast. Another small, a more noticeable long-period south swell is expected to fill in Sunday into Monday then decline through the middle of next week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

East facing shores will remain small during the next several days due to the lack of strong trade winds upstream of the state. Areas exposed to the north should see an increase Sunday into Monday as a moderate north-northeast swell wraps into select eastern exposures.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.