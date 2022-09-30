Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 2-4 3-5 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-3 2-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.3 feet 11:46 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 03:32 PM HST. Sunrise 6:16 AM HST. Sunset 6:16 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 10:46 PM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 07:05 AM HST. Sunrise 6:17 AM HST. Sunset 6:14 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small north-northwest swell will build today, peak tonight and Saturday, then lower Sunday into early next week. A slightly larger north swell with a shorter period will arrive late today and tonight then peak over the weekend. A moderate size longer period north-northeast swell should arrive late Sunday or Sunday night. This swell may peak at low end advisory levels along north facing shores Monday, then slowly decline through late next week. Another small medium period northwest swell appears to move through the islands Monday through the middle of next week as well.

Surf will remain small along south facing shores over the next few days with mainly background energy from the south and southeast. Another small, more noticeable long-period south swell is expected to fill in Sunday into Monday with a slow and gradual decline through late next week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

East facing shores will remain small and well below normal during the next 7 days due to a lack of strong trade winds over and upstream of the islands.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.