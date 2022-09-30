Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 30, 2022

September 30, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
2-4
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-3
2-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.3 feet 11:46 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 03:32 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:16 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:16 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 10:46 PM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 07:05 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:17 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:14 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small north-northwest swell will build today, peak tonight and Saturday, then lower Sunday into early next week. A slightly larger north swell with a shorter period will arrive late today and tonight then peak over the weekend. A moderate size longer period north-northeast swell should arrive late Sunday or Sunday night. This swell may peak at low end advisory levels along north facing shores Monday, then slowly decline through late next week. Another small medium period northwest swell appears to move through the islands Monday through the middle of next week as well. 


Surf will remain small along south facing shores over the next few days with mainly background energy from the south and southeast. Another small, more noticeable long-period south swell is expected to fill in Sunday into Monday with a slow and gradual decline through late next week. 


East facing shores will remain small and well below normal during the next 7 days due to a lack of strong trade winds over and upstream of the islands. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
