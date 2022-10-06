Fine Island Properties, LLC Owner and Principal Broker Gina Duncan

Fine Island Properties, LLC Owner and Principal Broker Gina Duncan was honored as the 2022 Realtor Broker of the Year by the Realtors Association of Maui during RAM’s annual installation banquet on Friday, Sept. 23.

Duncan was recognized for her many business and real estate accomplishments, as well as her character, professionalism, and volunteer work.

Duncan has been a part of Maui’s real estate community for nearly two decades. Her professional accomplishments include, and are not limited to, serving on the Hawaiʻi Association of Realtors board of directors from 2019 to 2021, and serving as RAM’s president in 2019. In addition to leading RAM as its president, she has served as RAM’s vice president, secretary of RAM’s board of directors, and as a member of RAM’s governmental affairs, education, membership, and professional standards committees.

Duncan is also the co-founder of the Asian Real Estate Association of America, Aloha Chapter for the State of Hawai‘i. She was the AREAA Aloha Chapter president from 2015 to 2017 and went on to serve on the chapter’s board of directors. She has also served on the AREAA National Board of Directors, AREAA National Membership Committee, and is the 2023 A-List chair for AREAA National. AREAA is a nonprofit trade organization that promotes sustainable homeownership opportunities in Asian American and Pacific Islander communities nationwide. Duncan believes in advocacy for homeownership and has traveled to Washington, D.C. many times for advocacy work.

Duncan owns and manages a company with more than 30 agents, yet still finds time to give back to her community. For two years, she served as the Wishing Well… for Maui Students program coordinator for Kalama Intermediate School.

During her tenure as RAM president, Duncan initiated and coordinated RAM’s participation in the annual Maui Visitor Industry Charity Walk. She also launched a fundraiser to help Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers purchase and install a much-needed children’s playground at its Wailuku facility. RAM members raised more than $30,000 for the playground, which was installed in August of 2019.

Duncan went on to establish Maui Kokua Angels, a program that collects requested items for residents staying at KHAKO’s Wailuku and Lahaina facilities.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Duncan helped distribute thousands of boxes of food to residents in need at the Bayanihan food distributions at the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center in Kahului. She is also an active member of Maui’s theater community, serves on the Maui Choral Arts Association’s board of directors, and has danced hula for more than 20 years, the last 10 with ‘Iliahi and Haunani Paredes’ Hālau Kekuaokalā’au‘ala‘iliahi.

“Apart from her community service and career accomplishments, Duncan is known among her peers for her generous and fun-loving nature, as well as her deep love for her family. She is married with two children and three grandsons,” according to the announcement.