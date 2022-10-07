Tumbaga Enterprises is an ‘Ai Hua participating farm, accepting vouchers for fresh produce. The farm had a table at the farmers market at the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center on Tuesday, May 31. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity.

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has extended to the end of the year the Maui Economic Opportunity-run ‘Ai Hua fresh food voucher program for Native Hawaiian families impacted by COVID-19.

The $150,000 OHA grant was supposed to end in September. But with funds still remaining, OHA allowed MEO to continue offering vouchers through December.

Native Hawaiian families that have been financially impacted by or had a member contract COVID-19 are eligible for the fresh food vouchers. The vouchers – with a maximum of $150 per household – are issued monthly based on family size for a maximum of four months.

Vouchers can be redeemed at local participating farmers markets and online with Maui Hub for locally grown and produced fresh fruits, vegetables and protein items.

A fillable application is available online on the MEO website. Forms also can be obtained at MEO’s Wailuku office, 99 Mahalani St. Applications can be mailed out to individuals as well.

Eligibility requirements follow:

At least one household member is Native Hawaiian.

At least one household member having contracted or financially impacted by COVID-19.

Residents of Maui Island.

Documentation needed:

Photo ID of all adults.

Proof of Native Hawaiian ancestry.

Recent 1040 or N-11 tax form.

Proof of COVID-19 impact on one or more household members.

For questions about the program, contact Jennifer McGurn at MEO by phone at 808-243-4360 or by email [email protected]