Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 8-12 10-14 10-14 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 4-6 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. A chance of showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 06:35 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 01:16 PM HST. Sunrise 6:18 AM HST. Sunset 6:09 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 07:35 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 01:28 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. A chance of showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 07:18 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 01:41 PM HST. Sunrise 6:19 AM HST. Sunset 6:08 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A new north swell will continue to fill in today. Surf along along north facing shores will reach near or just below High Surf Advisory levels this afternoon and hold through the weekend before dropping early next week. Surf along east facing shores will be small due to diminished wind swell, except for some select east facing shores exposed to the north swell wrap.

A small, long period south swell will fill in throughout the day today, peak over the weekend before slowly subsiding early next week, bringing near to slightly below summer average surf along south facing shores. Another similar sized south swell may arrive around the middle of next week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.