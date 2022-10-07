Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 07, 2022

October 7, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
8-12
10-14
10-14 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
4-6
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. A chance of showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 06:35 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 01:16 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:18 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:09 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. A chance of showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph, becoming

                            southeast after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 07:35 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 01:28 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. A chance of showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            north in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 07:18 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 01:41 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:19 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:08 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A new north swell will continue to fill in today. Surf along along north facing shores will reach near or just below High Surf Advisory levels this afternoon and hold through the weekend before dropping early next week. Surf along east facing shores will be small due to diminished wind swell, except for some select east facing shores exposed to the north swell wrap. 


A small, long period south swell will fill in throughout the day today, peak over the weekend before slowly subsiding early next week, bringing near to slightly below summer average surf along south facing shores. Another similar sized south swell may arrive around the middle of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
