Maui Surf Forecast for October 07, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|8-12
|10-14
|10-14
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Partly sunny. A chance of showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:18 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:09 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then partly
cloudy. A chance of showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. A chance of showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
north in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:19 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:08 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A new north swell will continue to fill in today. Surf along along north facing shores will reach near or just below High Surf Advisory levels this afternoon and hold through the weekend before dropping early next week. Surf along east facing shores will be small due to diminished wind swell, except for some select east facing shores exposed to the north swell wrap.
A small, long period south swell will fill in throughout the day today, peak over the weekend before slowly subsiding early next week, bringing near to slightly below summer average surf along south facing shores. Another similar sized south swell may arrive around the middle of next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com