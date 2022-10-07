Maui News

Training scenario exercise at Molokaʻi Airport, Oct. 7 starting at 10:30 a.m.

October 7, 2022, 10:40 AM HST
The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is alerting the public of a triennial exercise at Molokaʻi Airport on Friday, Oct. 7 from approximately 10:30 a.m. and lasting a few hours.

The exercise is to test the airport’s personnel response procedures and capabilities outlined in the Airport Emergency Plan during a simulated disaster scenario.

Besides airport personnel there will be other support agencies participating and HDOT wants to alert the public that emergency vehicles and personnel may be seen moving about MKK. As part of the training exercise there could be a simulated aircraft crash and manikins used to portray victims.

Once again this is only an exercise on Friday, Oct. 7.

Comments

