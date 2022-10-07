PC: Akakū Maui Community Media

Maui Mayoral candidates will answer questions from a panel of noted Maui reporters Saturday, Oct. 15, during a live Akakū broadcast from Seabury Hall in Makawao. Candidates include incumbent Mayor Michael Victorino, and Retired Judge Richard Bissen.

The debate will be moderated by Chelsea Davis from Hawaii News Now. Panelists include Marina Starleaf Riker from Civil Beat, and Colleen Uechi, Managing Editor of The Maui News. Seabury Hall students will also participate with questions of their own.

The 90-minute debate will air live from 7-8:30 p.m. on Akakū Channel 55, on KAKU radio 88.5 FM and on the Maui Stream mobile app.

