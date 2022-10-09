Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 8-12 10-15 10-15 8-12 West Facing 4-6 5-7 5-7 4-6 South Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 07:59 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 02:03 PM HST. Sunrise 6:19 AM HST. Sunset 6:07 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds South winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 08:17 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 02:43 AM HST.

Swell Summary

A reinforcing north swell is expected to rise through the day today reaching low end advisory levels this afternoon for north facing shores before slowly fading through Wednesday. Another north swell may build surf heights along north facing shores near the HSA range late in the upcoming week.

A long period south swell will peak this weekend a pinch above the summer average before slowly subsiding early next week. Another similar sized south swell may arrive around the middle of next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small due to lack of trade winds, except for some select east facing shores exposed to the north swell wrap.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph.