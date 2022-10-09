Maui Surf Forecast for October 09, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|8-12
|10-15
|10-15
|8-12
|West Facing
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|South Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:19 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:07 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph.
|
Swell Summary
A reinforcing north swell is expected to rise through the day today reaching low end advisory levels this afternoon for north facing shores before slowly fading through Wednesday. Another north swell may build surf heights along north facing shores near the HSA range late in the upcoming week.
A long period south swell will peak this weekend a pinch above the summer average before slowly subsiding early next week. Another similar sized south swell may arrive around the middle of next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small due to lack of trade winds, except for some select east facing shores exposed to the north swell wrap.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com