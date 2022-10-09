Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 09, 2022

October 9, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
10-15
10-15
8-12 




West Facing
4-6
5-7
5-7
4-6 




South Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 07:59 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 02:03 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:19 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:07 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 08:17 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 02:43 AM HST.
















Swell Summary




A reinforcing north swell is expected to rise through the day today reaching low end advisory levels this afternoon for north facing shores before slowly fading through Wednesday. Another north swell may build surf heights along north facing shores near the HSA range late in the upcoming week. 


A long period south swell will peak this weekend a pinch above the summer average before slowly subsiding early next week. Another similar sized south swell may arrive around the middle of next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small due to lack of trade winds, except for some select east facing shores exposed to the north swell wrap. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
