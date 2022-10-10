Maui County’s Official Ballot Drop Box sites are open 24 hours and may take completed, signed ballots up to 7 p.m. Saturday. PC: Kehaulani Cerizo

As the 2022 General Election ballots are prepared for mailing, election officials want to remind voters that they can sign up to receive ballot tracking alerts at elections.hawaii.gov. Voters can sign up to receive text, email, or voice alerts letting them know where their ballot is in the voting process.

Voters who sign up will be notified when their ballot has been mailed, received, and accepted for counting. Reminders will also be sent to voters to return their ballot as the deadline nears. Additionally, voters will be notified if there is an issue with their signature on their return ballot envelope.

“Over 13,000 voters signed up for ballot tracking alerts during the Primary Election and we hope more voters take advantage to give them that peace of mind that their ballot is on its way or that it has been received and accepted for counting,” said Scott Nago, Chief Election Officer. “Once your ballot has been accepted for counting, voters can also download their virtual ‘I Voted’ sticker,” he added.

When signing up, voters can choose their preferred method of delivery and set the hours to when they would like to receive the alerts. Voters who choose not to sign up for notifications can still log in and track their ballot.

For official election and voter information, visit elections.hawaii.gov or call (808) 453-VOTE (8683).