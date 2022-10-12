Listen to this Article 1 minute

Pacific Media Group West Maui Job Fair 2019. PC: Maui Police Department.

The Maui Police Department will host a Police Officer Recruitment Hiring Seminar at the Wailuku Police Station on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Interested applicants in attendance will learn about the hiring process, scheduling, academy preparation, salary and benefits.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to speak with recruiting team members, background investigators and other personnel.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/2p9b6jb5 to reserve a seat.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information contact 808-757-6372, 808-244-6391, or email [email protected]