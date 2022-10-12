Maui police host recruitment hiring seminar, Oct. 13
The Maui Police Department will host a Police Officer Recruitment Hiring Seminar at the Wailuku Police Station on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Interested applicants in attendance will learn about the hiring process, scheduling, academy preparation, salary and benefits.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to speak with recruiting team members, background investigators and other personnel.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/2p9b6jb5 to reserve a seat.
For more information contact 808-757-6372, 808-244-6391, or email [email protected]