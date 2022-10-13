AAA: Gas prices remain stable across Hawaiʻi
Hawaiʻi gas prices remained stable for the past week in most areas, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $5.22, which is the same as last week. The average national price is $3.91, which is up four cents from a week ago.
In Kahului, the average price of $5.28 is six cents lower than last week, 20 cents lower than last month and $1.06 higher than a year ago.
In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $5.19, which is a fraction of a cent higher than last week, the same as a month ago, and $1.11 higher than the price on this date last year.
The Hilo average gas price is $5.08, which is the same as last week, 11 cents lower than last month, and 89 cents higher than on this date a year ago.
Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $5.56, which is the same as last week, six cents lower than last month, and $1.16 higher than a year ago.
“Hawaiʻi is in a rare position of being the sixth most expensive state for gas prices in the country because West Coast inventory and refinery issues pushed prices up to record or near-record levels in California, Alaska, Oregon, Washington and Nevada,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager.