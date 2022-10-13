Maui News

AAA: Gas prices remain stable across Hawaiʻi

October 13, 2022, 11:28 AM HST
Hawaiʻi gas prices remained stable for the past week in most areas, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $5.22, which is the same as last week. The average national price is $3.91, which is up four cents from a week ago.

In Kahului, the average price of $5.28 is six cents lower than last week, 20 cents lower than last month and $1.06 higher than a year ago.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $5.19, which is a fraction of a cent higher than last week, the same as a month ago, and $1.11 higher than the price on this date last year.

The Hilo average gas price is $5.08, which is the same as last week, 11 cents lower than last month, and 89 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $5.56, which is the same as last week, six cents lower than last month, and $1.16 higher than a year ago.

“Hawaiʻi is in a rare position of being the sixth most expensive state for gas prices in the country because West Coast inventory and refinery issues pushed prices up to record or near-record levels in California, Alaska, Oregon, Washington and Nevada,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager.

Comments

