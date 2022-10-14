PC: NWS /NOAA

(Posted: 7:09 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022)

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Maui until 10:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

At 7:06 p.m., radar showed heavy rain over parts of East Maui, with rain falling at a rate of 0.5 to 1 inch per hour, according to the NWS.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Kīpahulu, Nāhiku, Hāna, Keʻanae, Wailua, and Hāmoa.

As a precaution, motorists and pedestrians are advise to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

The NWS says this advisory may need to be extended beyond 10:15 p.m. if flooding persists.