The University of Hawaiʻi will host “Water Resilience in Hawai‘i,” a one-day in-person conference on Oct. 28, focused on solving challenges related to water.

The conference will also spotlight how strategies from Hawaiʻi’s ancient water management systems can provide guidance on restorative practices today.

UH will provide an opportunity for further collaboration between the university and its industry and community partners to engage in meaningful partnerships to solve challenges related to water, while promoting economic stability and viability in Hawai‘i.

“Water has always been our most precious resource. Combined with Hawai‘i’s geographic isolation, it is especially important to develop resilient and sustainable practices to ensure that future generations can safely live, work and play in the islands. As the state’s largest research institution, UH has a responsibility to help improve the quality of life for our residents and to those around the world through innovative research and education,” event organizers said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

UH System leaders, experts, and Native Hawaiian researchers, US Sen. Brian Schatz, state and city experts, and community partners are listed as conference participants.

The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

One of the featured morning sessions will focus on the cultural and historical significance of water in Hawai‘i. UH experts, including those who are involved with important cultural organizations in Hawai‘i, will share their knowledge.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Other sessions include: Water Policy and Strategy in Hawai‘i; Challenges, Opportunities, Strategies and Tactics to Address Water Quality Issues in Hawai‘i; and Red Hill…Moving Forward.

The conference is sponsored by the UH Office of the Vice President for Research and Innovation in partnership with the Native Hawaiian Community Development Corporation and the Hawai‘i Technology Development Corporation.

There are approximately 60 seats left. Register on this website.