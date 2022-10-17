Maui Surf Forecast for October 17, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-15
|10-15
|8-12
|7-10
|West Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:22 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:01 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph in the morning,
becoming light and variable.
|Sunrise
|6:22 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:00 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A new, moderate-sized northwest swell (320-340 degrees) has arrived at the Hanalei nearshore buoy and will continue to fill in through the morning, peaking at low end advisory levels, and then lower through Tuesday. A larger, but shorter- period, north swell (360 degrees) is expected to arrive Wednesday and may bring low- end advisory level surf to north facing shores Wednesday night and early Thursday, before lowering Thursday night through Saturday. It will also likely bring SCA level seas to exposed waters.
Small background south swells (180 degrees) are expected through Tuesday, with a series of slightly larger, long- period south swells expected Wednesday through Saturday. With no significant trade wind flow over and upwind of the state, most surf along east facing shores will be from north swell wrap.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.
