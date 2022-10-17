Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 17, 2022

October 17, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-15
10-15
8-12
7-10 




West Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 10:04 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:22 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:01 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 01:33 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph in the morning,

                            becoming light and variable. 		











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 11:02 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:22 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:00 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A new, moderate-sized northwest swell (320-340 degrees) has arrived at the Hanalei nearshore buoy and will continue to fill in through the morning, peaking at low end advisory levels, and then lower through Tuesday. A larger, but shorter- period, north swell (360 degrees) is expected to arrive Wednesday and may bring low- end advisory level surf to north facing shores Wednesday night and early Thursday, before lowering Thursday night through Saturday. It will also likely bring SCA level seas to exposed waters. 


Small background south swells (180 degrees) are expected through Tuesday, with a series of slightly larger, long- period south swells expected Wednesday through Saturday. With no significant trade wind flow over and upwind of the state, most surf along east facing shores will be from north swell wrap. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
