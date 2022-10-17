Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 10-15 10-15 8-12 7-10 West Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 10:04 AM HST. Sunrise 6:22 AM HST. Sunset 6:01 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 01:33 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 5 mph in the morning,

becoming light and variable. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 11:02 AM HST. Sunrise 6:22 AM HST. Sunset 6:00 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A new, moderate-sized northwest swell (320-340 degrees) has arrived at the Hanalei nearshore buoy and will continue to fill in through the morning, peaking at low end advisory levels, and then lower through Tuesday. A larger, but shorter- period, north swell (360 degrees) is expected to arrive Wednesday and may bring low- end advisory level surf to north facing shores Wednesday night and early Thursday, before lowering Thursday night through Saturday. It will also likely bring SCA level seas to exposed waters.

Small background south swells (180 degrees) are expected through Tuesday, with a series of slightly larger, long- period south swells expected Wednesday through Saturday. With no significant trade wind flow over and upwind of the state, most surf along east facing shores will be from north swell wrap.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.