Jennifer Grancha was named Maui Economic Opportunity Employee of the Month for August. She works with recently released inmates to transition to the community.

Housing specialist, Jennifer Grancha was named Maui Economic Opportunity Employee of the Month. She’s been with MEO since 2021 and in her capacity, helps recently released inmates with their transition into the community.

Organization leaders say Grancha believes in second chances for her clients, “while taking no excuses.”

MEO Employee of the Month Jennifer Grancha poses for a photo with (from left) CEO Debbie Cabebe, COO Gay Sibonga and Chief Human Resources Officer Cliff Caesar.

“She is creative and patient in her approach” with her clients, “who with time eventually respond to her special blend of firmness and flexibility with their own brand of respect and accountability,” said Grancha’s nominator, Janeth Cerizo.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Grancha will quietly listen to her clients “give their litany of negatives and reasons for their noncompliance,” and when they are done she tells them: “I am glad you came today. Let’s start over again.”

MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe drapes the MEO kukui nut lei over Employee of the Month Jennifer Grancha.

For being named Employee of the Month for August, Grancha earned a $150 check and an extra vacation day. Cerizo received $50 as the nominator. Grancha was honored at MEO’s General Staff meeting on Sept. 30.