Nonprofit leaders can learn how to build trust among volunteers while increasing retention and recognition of their work during an in-person workshop and networking opportunity sponsored by the Maui County Department of Housing & Human Concerns.

Facilitator/Trainer Diane Parnes will lead the workshop set for 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Cameron Center Auditorium, 99 Mahalani St., Wailuku.

To register, go to https://bit.ly/HandsOnMaui113

This free training will focus on volunteer retention and recognition as vital components of every nonprofit organization’s success. Participants will learn what keeps volunteers engaged, what they need and how to properly show appreciation.

Attendees will learn how to retain volunteers, how an organization’s culture impacts a volunteer program’s success and how to deepen connections with purposeful volunteer appreciation.

Parnes is a Hawaiʻi Volunteer Management Consultant and former Executive Director of HandsOn Bay Area. She will present practical tips while having constructive conversations with participants.

The County of Maui Volunteer Center leads, connects and mobilizes volunteers and volunteer agencies to contribute to a better life on Maui.

“We have hundreds of nonprofit organizations in Maui County that rely on volunteers,” said County of Maui Volunteer Center Coordinator Wendy Stebbins. “This training empowers volunteer leaders with techniques for building trust and increasing volunteer retention.”

For more information contact Stebbins at [email protected] or call 808-270-7150.