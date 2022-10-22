Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 4-6 2-4 2-4 West Facing 3-5 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 5-7 4-6 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 06:27 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 12:45 PM HST. Sunrise 6:24 AM HST. Sunset 5:57 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 07:06 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 01:21 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 07:06 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 01:06 PM HST. Sunrise 6:24 AM HST. Sunset 5:56 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current north swell will continue to steadily decline today. A series of small northwest swells is expected during the first half of next week followed by small north swells during the second half of the week. No significant swells are expected for the foreseeable future.

Small long-period south swells will maintain above average surf along south facing shores through today. This swell should begin declining later today into Sunday. Another run of small south swells is expected Thursday through end of next week. The return of breezy trade winds will produce small and choppy surf along east facing shores through the weekend. A gradual increase of windswell is expected towards the middle of next week as the trade winds strengthen over the state.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.