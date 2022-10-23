Maui Cattle Company

Maui Cattle Company, a local business founded in 2002, will host a drive-up sale on Friday, Oct. 28, at their facility in Kahului.

Customers are able to purchase five-pound vacuum-sealed bags of ground beef for $20 on Friday between 8 a.m. and noon. The Maui Cattle Company facility is located at 106 S. Kane Street, Kahului, 96732, between Kahului Foodland and Sysco.

Maui Cattle Company will have a limited supply of chilled bags and a larger quantity of frozen bags. There is no limit to the amount of bags purchased, and cash and card will be accepted.

“We’re excited to offer discounted products to the community as a way to provide sustainable island-raised products to the community,” said Maui Cattle Company Operations Manager, Elli Funakoshi.

Maui Cattle Company cattle are born and grazed on Maui and processed in Kahului. All cattle are grass-fed and grass-finished, which results in leaner meat when compared to commercially-raised products, yet as tender and flavorful. All meat is free of artificial ingredients, growth stimulants or antibiotics, and can be traced right back to its source.

For media inquiries, contact Elli Funakoshi at [email protected] or 808-877-0044.