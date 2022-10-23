Maui Obituaries for the week ending Oct. 23, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Olivia Marie Taufa Talakai

May 22, 1966 – Oct. 11, 2022

Olivia Marie Taufa Talakai (Tuita), 56, of Lahaina, Maui, passed away in Maui Memorial Medical Center on Oct. 11, 2022. She was born in Petani, Eua, Tonga on May 22, 1966, where she resided until 1988.

She later moved to Lahaina, Maui where she is survived by her mother, Moli Talakai; her sister, Siniva Tuavao-Tupou; Brother-in-law, Tupou Tuavao-Tupou; and three daughters, Mele Filiai, Molly and Lavinia Tuavao-Tupou.

Olivia is preceded in death by her father, Langatoi and brother, Tou’anga Talakai.

All-night vigil, starting at 6 p.m., will be held on Friday, Oct. 28, at Honolua United Methodist Church. Burial to follow on Saturday Oct. 29 at 10:30 a.m. at Maui Memorial Park, Garden of Meditation, Wailuku.

Zeliah Celestine Queja Bala

Sept. 26, 2022 – Oct. 12, 2022

Zeliah Celestine Queja Bala, born Sept. 26, 2022, passed away on Oct. 12, 2022 in Palo Alto, California.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary; service will begin at 7 p.m.

Visitation will continue on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Christ the King Church; eulogy starts at 10:30 a.m.; mass will begin at 11 a.m.; burial will follow, 12:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park.

Zeliah Celestine is survived by her loving parents, Erwyn & Irene Bala; grandparents, Lelia Queja, Edita Dumlao, Juliet Bala; her brothers, Jeremiel Zion Bala, Eli Ishmael Bala; and aunties & uncles, Rocie Baguyo (Alex), Deodelin Rivera (Nonito), Rona Blanza (Jay), Marlyn Teppang (Allan), Rodolfo Queja (Maribel), Joefel Dumlao (Zeny), Milady Daria, Ronel Dumlao (Janet) and Noriel Dumlao.

Robert Waipa Purdy Sr.

Feb. 19, 1940 – Oct. 14, 2022

Our dearest father Robert Waipa Purdy Sr. was born on Feb. 19, 1940 in Puunene Maui, & raised in Hamakuapoko.

He was the last of his 13 siblings to ride the magic carpet over the rainbow. He graduated from The Old Maui High School in 1957. He truly loved working at Robert’s Hawaiʻi Tours and was there for 43 years.

His passion for music and playing the piano led him to the Maui Palms Hotel where THE BOBBY PURDY TRIO entertained for 30 Years.

He was married to Helen Ualani Kapoo (Deceased) and had three children, Ella Wailani Purdy, Helen Pualani Purdy, & Robert Waipa Purdy Jr.(wife Marlene).

He deeply loved ALL of his Ohana and treasured his seven grandchildren, Malia Purdy, Kaimana Purdy, Kasey Kaya (Danny) Kisha Kaya (Shavon) Kaira Wakamatsu (Joey) King Kaya & Tehya Kamalani Purdy-Yamane and cherished his seven great grandchildren, Josiah Kaya- Medeiros, Grace Valco, Maiya Valko, Kaylee Kaya-Medeiros, Kahli Wakamatsu, Kiana Wakamatsu & Brennan Anderson.

He found love for Josephine Sinenci as well as her grandson, Mauilani kept him happy and fulfilled. Memorial will be held this Saturday 10/22/2022 at Kaahumanu Church 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., Services begin at 10 a.m. His journey was peaceful & serene surrounded by love & song.

Nov. 20, 1940 – Oct. 9, 2022

William John Burke, 81, of Keaʻau, passed away on Oct. 9, 2022. Born Nov. 20, 1940, in Michigan, he was a retired construction superintendent and a loving father and grandfather.

He is survived by daughters, Donna Dennerlein, Elinor Swaynos, Jennifer Hill, and Billie Burke; in addition to eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Private services were held.

Mayflor Castillo Borge

May 21, 1972 – Oct. 2, 2022

Mayflor Castillo Borge, 50, of Kīhei, Maui, peacefully passed away on Oct. 2, 2022 at the Queens Medical Center, Honolulu, HI.

She was born on May 21, 1972 in Cabugao, Ilocos Sur, Philippines to Salud Laureta Castillo and the late Leopoldo C. Castillo Sr.

Mayflor is survived by her loving husband, Edmund Borge; her mother, Salud Laureta Castillo; Her sisters, Edel Castillo Tamani, Julie L. Castillo, Leah Leilani C. Sayson, Marygrace C. Silario, and Ruby C. Salmasan; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Along with her father, Mayflor is predeceased by her brothers, Leopoldo L. Castillo Jr., Ferdinand L. Castillo and Nelson L. Castillo.

Services will be held at Christ the King Church, 20 West Wakea Avenue, Kahului, HI, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022:

8:15 a.m. Private Family Time

8:45 a.m. Public visitation

9:45 a.m. Eulogy

10:15 a.m. Mass

12 p.m. Burial to follow at Valley Isle Memorial Park, Haʻikū.

Kenneth Y. Kusunoki

March 17, 1936 – Sept. 24, 2022

Kenneth Yoshio Kusunoki, 86 of Wailuku passed away on Sept. 24, 2022, at Islands Hospice in Kahului.

Mr. Kusunoki was born on March 17, 1936, at Puʻunēnē Hospital, Maui, Hawaiʻi. He attended St. Anthony School (K-12). He served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1965 and received an honorable discharge.

He retired from Kaman Bearing (Maui Bearing) in 2001 after working there for over 30 years.

Mr. Kusunoki is predeceased by his beloved wife Evelyn and brother Richard. He is survived his children, Keith (Danny Simpson) Kusunoki, Lori (Glenn) Sera, Kim (Christopher Granillo) Kusunoki-Granillo, granddaughter, Shea Sera

He is also survived by his siblings, Patrick (Georgette) Kusunoki, Karen (Robert) Morrow, and Linda (Marada) Decker. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

A private service was held with burial at Maui Memorial Park – Garden of Meditation.

James Tavares

June 27, 1933 – Sept. 29, 2022

Kalani Ellis Tancayo

Aug. 9, 1975 – Sept. 25, 2022

Kalani Ellis Tancayo, 47, passed away on Sept. 25, 2022 on the island of Maui. Born in Garden City, Kansas on Aug. 9, 1975.

He is survived by his daughter Ireani, who he loved very dearly, his father Nathan, mother Jeanette and Uncle Wayne. His brothers Kioni (twin brother), Daniel, Rocky, Jonathan, and sisters Noel and Meleano; along with many nieces and nephews.

He will be remembered for his smile, his kind and carefree heart, his helpfulness with projects, his love for paddling and the adventures he spent with family and friends.

Rest in Loving Memory Kalani, we find comfort in knowing you are together with your son Ethan. Please join the family on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Ballard Family Mortuary, Kahului. Celebration of Life to follow at Hanakao’o Beach Park, Lahaina at noon.