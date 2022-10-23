Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 23, 2022

October 23, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Heather Salanti










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 07:06 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 01:06 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:24 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:56 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 07:24 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 01:54 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 07:46 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 01:29 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:24 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:55 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small north to northwest swell will slowly decline today. A series of small background north to northwest swells are expected through the next seven days keeping north shore surf heights in the small to fun size range. Surf heights will also slowly decline along west facing shores as south swell declines and northwest swell energy shifts back to the north by the end of next week. 


Small long-period south swell energy will decline today. Expect a series of background small south swells through the week, keeping small to fun sized surf along south facing shores lasting into next weekend. The return of breezy trade winds will produce small and choppy surf along east facing shores through next weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
