Maui News

UH: project to address low pay for community-based early educators

October 25, 2022, 8:18 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
3 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Early educator having a discussion with a group of children at the UH Mānoa Children’s Center

A project at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa addresses low pay for community-based early educators in Hawaiʻi.

 “As we redesign the early educator preparation programs through higher education, we also need to close the compensation gaps to recruit and retain more highly qualified early educators,” said Theresa Lock, an early childhood instructor who directs the Hawai’i Early Childhood Educator Excellence and Equity (ECE3) Project.

The project, based at the campus’ College of Education, commissioned the report, which shows how Hawaiʻi could improve pay and conditions for early childhood educators.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The RAND report is the first step to achieving our vision of building a well-prepared, well-supported, and well-compensated early care and education workforce for our children, birth through age eight, and families in Hawaiʻi.” 

The Early Childhood Educators in Hawai’i: Addressing Compensation, Working Conditions, and Professional Advancement report looked at compensation, working conditions, professional growth incentives and more.

The RAND research team conducted interviews with a dozen Hawaiʻi and national experts in the field of early childhood education. There were nine focus groups with a combination of 50 center and home-based providers and college students. The survey was distributed to Department of Human Services licensed center directors and regulated family child care providers in Hawaiʻi and yielded responses from 99 directors and 48 FCC providers representing 143 center-based sites.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Participants shared their views on being paid low wages. For example, wages and salaries were not competitive with jobs requiring similar levels of education or experience with a $10-15/hour disparity. In addition, benefit packages varied across settings, and there were challenges in providing supportive working conditions, problems with recruitment and retention, and limited incentives or support for continued education and professional development.

Early educator observing the activities of two toddlers at the UH Mānoa Children’s Center

Survey takeaways

“It is very tough to keep good teachers with so many other jobs offering great pay and little stress,” said a center director.

“Most of us here on the islands, it’s usually a one-man operation,” noted a FCC provider.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“There is no designated space, so I just kind of do [planning] in the classroom when the kids are asleep,” said a center teacher.

“Retaining and finding staff is unbelievably difficult. This is due to low wages. People make more money working [in fast food] than in early childhood education. This is a disservice to staff who work hard daily and a disservice to children,” said a center director.

Based on their findings, the RAND research team developed a three-pillar roadmap with financing options and the following policy options:

  1. Stabilize the ECE workforce through wage supplements, initiatives to address benefits and working conditions, piloted salary scale, and expanded apprenticeships. 
  2. Strengthen and sustain through salary scale, compensation parity, and scaled up initiatives to address benefits and working conditions.
  3. Support workforce policies through facilities investments, workforce registry, capacity for benchmarking compensation, key workforce indicators, and other data systems. 

With the completion of the RAND report, the ECE3 Project is convening a Compensation Implementation Plan Task Force, composed of representatives from various agencies, such as Hawaiʻi Careers for Young Children, Hawaiʻi Early Childhood Advocacy Alliance, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, Department of Human Services, Executive Office on Early Learning, and the Early Learning Board. The purpose of the task force is to customize the roadmap to Hawaiʻi by utilizing lessons learned from other states and piloting initiatives at a smaller-scale that would eventually be expanded statewide.

“We need everybody at the table—local, state and federal policymakers, early educators, business and community leaders, and families—backing these kinds of support so that essential early educators feel valued and can provide the critical service of educating our youngest learners,” said COE Dean Nathan Murata.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Two Visitors Rescued From South Maui Waters At Kamaʻole Beach Park I 2Mauis Most Expensive Active Listings 41 9m Hawea Point Home 35m Makena Property 3Maui Cattle Company Hosts Drive Up Sale Oct 28 2022 4Maui Council Passes Bill To End Hotel Moratorium But Cap Transient Vacation Rentals 5Mauna Loa Current Unrest Is Likely Driven By Renewed Input Of Magma Beneath Summit 6Maui Obituaries Week Ending Oct 23 2022