Day of Hope post-run event. File photo: Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea.

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea announced the 32nd Annual Day of Hope Run/Walk, with closing ceremonies taking place on Nov. 20, 2022.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Pacific Cancer Foundation, Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children, and the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge.

A virtual 5K and 10K run/walk and streamed ceremonies will allow participants worldwide to be a part of the Resort’s tradition.

“Following the success off last year’s virtual format, we are thrilled to invite people from all corners of the globe to take part in the Resort’s Day of Hope again this year,” says Four Seasons Resort General Manager, Ben Shank. “The virtual race gives our extended Four Seasons Maui ‘ohana (family)—regardless of where they are physically—an opportunity to join our community as we raise funds for those affected by cancer in Hawaiʻi.”

Runners and walkers who wish to participate in the virtual 5K and 10K run/walk, can register starting today by visiting the Day of Hope website. Participants can sign up for either distance and will have until 11:59 p.m. HST on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, to complete the race and record their times on the site.

On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at 9 a.m. HST, tune into the Four Seasons Resort Maui Facebook page or @fsmaui on Instagram, as the Resort will live broadcast closing ceremonies, including an oli (Hawaiian chant) by Wendy Tuivaioge, Director of Hawaiian Programs at Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, and an outrigger canoe paddle to scatter orchids in honor of those affected by cancer. Additionally, during the ceremonies, participation prizes will be awarded.

Participation prizes will be drawn randomly and include:

(1) 3-night stay at Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea including breakfast for two daily, parking, and premium internet

(2) USD $250 Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Gift Card

The registration for the 5K or 10K run/walk is USD $60 or USD $40 for kamaʻāina. Dedication orchids for the canoe ceremony can be purchased for USD $10 each. Those who wish to donate directly to support Day of Hope can also do so on the registration website.