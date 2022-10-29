Maui News

Billy Kemper talks Sunset Beach ahead of WSL Sunset Pro pres. by HIC

October 29, 2022, 7:37 AM HST
Andrew Nichols / WSL North America

Defending, three-time event winner, Billy Kemper of Maui, is gearing up for the Sunset Pro pres. by HIC. The event is on hold with the next official call, Sunday at 7 a.m. HST, with the event window going through Nov. 6.

“In January of 2020, Kemper sat atop the Hawaii/Tahiti Nui QS rankings after his third-career WSL win at Sunset Beach. Following a near-fatal fall in Morocco just weeks later,” the World Surf League reports Kemper returned, “with his goals set to make a comeback to one of the world’s wonders, Peʻahi (Jaws).”

“Now, he looks to defend his Sunset title at the Sunset Pro pres. by HIC,” WSL reports.

*This feature video was created by Andrew Nichols with the WSL North America.

