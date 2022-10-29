Maui News

Community invited to Hawaiian Database Workshop, Nov. 9

October 29, 2022, 2:30 PM HST
A Hawaiian Database Workshop is being offered free of charge to those interested in genealogy, land research, and old Hawaiian newspapers.

Hawaiian Database Workshop. PC: courtesy

Guests will learn how to search Hawaiʻi resources for information about their moʻokūʻauhau, or genealogical story.

Participants will also be taught to look in non-traditional places (probate, land, and historic register records) for information.

This workshop is FREE and open to the public as a Community Event on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the Charles Reed Bishop Learning Center from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the Kamehameha Schools Maui campus.

For more information, contact Ketra Arcas at 808-573-7453 or [email protected] 

RSVP:  https://bit.ly/3DifPe2

