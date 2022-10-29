A Hawaiian Database Workshop is being offered free of charge to those interested in genealogy, land research, and old Hawaiian newspapers.

Guests will learn how to search Hawaiʻi resources for information about their moʻokūʻauhau, or genealogical story.

Participants will also be taught to look in non-traditional places (probate, land, and historic register records) for information.

This workshop is FREE and open to the public as a Community Event on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the Charles Reed Bishop Learning Center from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the Kamehameha Schools Maui campus.

For more information, contact Ketra Arcas at 808-573-7453 or [email protected]

RSVP: https://bit.ly/3DifPe2