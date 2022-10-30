













Grammy-nominated and Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning singer Josh Tatofi performed at The Shops at Wailea on Friday, Oct. 28. The free concert series titled “Ke Kani Hone O Wailea” which means “the sweet music of Wailea” took place in the Center’s Performance Area and welcomed guests for an evening of live music.

“Each month, it’s our honor to bring performers to The Shops that showcase Hawaiʻi’s talented arts and entertainment community,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President Property Manager of The Shops at Wailea. “Hearing Josh Tatofi serene our guests was such a treat.”

Josh Tatofi has won two Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards for the categories of Male Vocalist of the Year and Island Music Album of the Year for “Pua Kiele.” He received a Grammy nomination in 2018 for the same album in the category of Regional Roots.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tatofi’s sophomore Hawaiian album, “Ua Kui A Lawa” won five Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards in 2020 for the following categories: Album of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Island Music Album of the Year, Entertainer of the Year and Single of the Year “Melia.”

Tatofi won “Best International Pacific Artist” in 2020 at the Pacific Music Awards in New Zealand and won the 2021 Island Music Award for Male Artist of the Year.

The “Ke Kani Hone O Wailea” concert series is held on the last Friday of each month from 5:30-7 p.m. and features local artists.