Maui Arts & Entertainment

Music was a treat with Josh Tatofi in Wailea on Halloween weekend

October 30, 2022, 4:51 PM HST
* Updated October 30, 4:52 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • Josh Tatofi at The Shops at Wailea (10.28.22)
  • Josh Tatofi at The Shops at Wailea (10.28.22)
  • Josh Tatofi at The Shops at Wailea (10.28.22)
  • Josh Tatofi at The Shops at Wailea (10.28.22)

Grammy-nominated and Nā  Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning singer Josh Tatofi performed at The Shops at Wailea on Friday, Oct. 28. The free concert series titled “Ke Kani Hone O Wailea” which means “the sweet music of Wailea” took place in the Center’s Performance Area and welcomed guests for an evening of live music.

“Each month, it’s our honor to bring performers to The Shops that showcase Hawaiʻi’s talented arts and entertainment community,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President Property Manager of The Shops at Wailea. “Hearing Josh Tatofi serene our guests was such a treat.”

Josh Tatofi has won two Nā  Hōkū Hanohano Awards for the categories of Male Vocalist of the Year and Island Music Album of the Year for “Pua Kiele.”  He received a Grammy nomination in 2018 for the same album in the category of Regional Roots.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tatofi’s sophomore Hawaiian album, “Ua Kui A Lawa” won five Nā  Hōkū Hanohano Awards in 2020 for the following categories: Album of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Island Music Album of the Year, Entertainer of the Year and Single of the Year “Melia.”

Tatofi won “Best International Pacific Artist” in 2020 at the Pacific Music Awards in New Zealand and won the 2021 Island Music Award for Male Artist of the Year.

The “Ke Kani Hone O Wailea” concert series is held on the last Friday of each month from 5:30-7 p.m. and features local artists.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1First Of Its Kind Rules Proposed For Manta Ray Viewing In Hawaiʻi 2Breaking After Just 10 Months On The Job Deputy Police Chief Hank Retires Mauis Wade Maeda Promoted 3Annual Keiki Halloween At The Shops At Wailea Draws 100 Costume Entries 4Maui Halloween Events Keiki Parade Costume Contests Trunk Or Treat And More￼ 5Hotel Wailea Hires Maui Native As New Director Of Food And Beverage 6Maui Police Departments Halloween Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign Begins Today