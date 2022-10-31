Clemson sophomore Andrew Swanson was brilliant during his career-best final-round 63 to win the individual crown at the Kā‘anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational.

Oklahoma, ranked 11 th in the country by Golfstat, built upon their second-round lead of six shots to win the program’s third team title in Maui (2015, 2019, 2022). Their 41-under total score was anchored by four Sooners who finished in the top 10: Jake Holbrook (T5), Drew Goodman (T5), Jase Summy (T5) and Stephen Campbell Jr. (T10).

The Oklahoma Sooners are hanging loose after their third team title at Kā‘anapali. PC: Kā‘anapali Golf Courses

“It’s always exciting to pick up a win, particularly as we finish our fall schedule,” said Oklahoma Head Men’s Golf Coach, Ryan Hybl. “The last two days at Kā‘anapali were difficult, but the tougher it got, the tougher our guys played. Today was a great sign of who we are and what we are trying to do. As a coach, that effort is rewarding to watch.”

Andrew Swanson in the greenside bunker on No. 17. PC: Kā‘anapali Golf Courses

Clemson (-29) held strong to finish second in the team competition. Liberty came in third (-26). A four-way tie for fourth at 22-under included Colorado, Kansas (defending champion), East Tennessee St. and Louisiana.

The Buffaloes and Ragin’ Cajuns enjoyed the biggest jumps after round two. Both teams climbed four spots following final-round performances of 17-under.

Louisiana’s Eli Ortego stares down his approach shot from the rough on No. 10. PC: Kā‘anapali Golf Courses

Swanson was the No. 1 AJGA-ranked player in South Carolina out of high school in 2021. He is now part of an elite group, joining Lucas Glover, Kyle Stanley and Doc Redman as the only Clemson players to win in the Aloha State. All three former Tigers are now PGA TOUR members.

Andrew Swanson is the fourth Clemson Tiger to win in Hawa‘i. PC: Kā‘anapali Golf Courses

“Andrew’s victory was highlighted by just 22 putts today,” said Clemson Head Men’s Golf Coach, Jordan Byrd, the brother of five-time PGA TOUR winner, Jonathan. “Birdies can be made at Royal Kā‘anapali, but you really have to earn them. After months of working hard on his putting, I was proud to see Andrew secure this collegiate win.”

The Tigers’ sophomore started his Sunday on fire, going 9-under through 15 holes. He eventually finished at 8-under while carding an eagle and seven birdies. His three-day total of 18-under set a new Clemson Men’s Golf scoring record in relation to par in a 54 hole event. The former record of 17-under was made by Bryson Nimmer in the 2018-19 season. Swanson’s 54-hole score of 195 ties the program record, also established by Nimmer.

Nick Gabrelcik of North Florida dials in his tee shot on No. 5. PC: Kā‘anapali Golf Courses

North Florida’s Nick Gabrelcik, the back-to-back ASUN Player of the Year, was unable to hold onto his two-shot lead after 36 holes, even after carding a final-round 4-under 67.

“Nick got off to a great start with four birdies on the front nine. After a bad three-putt on No. 14, it was difficult to get additional birdie looks when the trade winds picked up,” said North Florida Head Men’s Golf Coach and seven-time ASUN Coach of the Year, Scott Schroeder. “With that said, 16-under is still a solid score.”

The Kā‘anapali Classic represents Gabrelcik’s third consecutive top-two finish. He placed runner-up at the Quail Valley Collegiate (Oct. 16–17) and Isleworth Collegiate (Oct. 24–25).

Other notables:

Kansas’ William Duquette recorded his career first hole-in-one on No. 15, a 202-yard par3

Colorado was the only team where every player scored under-par in the final round

Louisiana’s Eli Ortego tied Swanson’s 8-under for the lowest round on Sunday

CSU – Northridge’s Eirik Thomassen had the largest final-round jump in pole position (38 spots)

Host Hawai‘i’s Atsuya Oishi was the highest-ranked Rainbow Warrior at T40

Denver’s Carson Griggs, who placed second in 2021 highlighted by a second-round 62, finished the 2022 event T40

CSU – Northridge’s Felix Schrott, who placed third in 2021, finished this year T27

Hawaii, Atsuya Oishi, 14 Tee. PC: Kā‘anapali Golf Courses

Hawaii, Remington Hirano, 10 Tee. PC: Kā‘anapali Golf Courses

A full list of scores can be found at Golfstat.

Team Leaderboard

Place School To Par Rd. 1 Rd. 2 Rd. 3 Total

1 Oklahoma -41 268 278 265 811

2 Clemson -29 267 286 270 823

3 Liberty -26 280 275 270 826

T4 Colorado -22 279 285 284 830

T4 Kansas -22 275 281 274 830

T4 Louisiana -22 284 279 267 830

T4 East Tennessee St. -22 269 283 278 830

8 Ole Miss -20 275 285 272 832

9 Georgia -19 278 285 270 833

10 North Florida -18 273 284 277 834

T11 UC Irvine -3 278 287 284 849

T11 Boise State -3 280 283 286 849

T13 CSU – Northridge +3 289 290 276 855

T13 Connecticut +3 288 285 282 855

T15 Hawai‘i +6 284 289 285 858

T15 Wyoming +6 288 296 274 858

17 Gonzaga +10 293 293 275 862

18 Denver +11 285 293 285 863

19 Mount St. Mary’s +38 290 305 295 890

20 Air Force +41 298 306 289 893

Top Individuals

Place Player School To Par Rd. 1 Rd. 2 Rd. 3 Total

1 Andrew Swanson Clemson -18 64 68 63 195

2 Nick Gabrelcik North Florida -16 65 65 67 197

3 Maxwell Ford Georgia -13 69 67 64 200

4 Josh Ryan Liberty -12 65 68 68 201

T5 Jake Holbrook Oklahoma -6 70 66 66 202

T5 Drew Goodman Oklahoma -6 64 72 66 202

T5 *Jase Summy Oklahoma -7 67 68 67 202

8 Tucker Clark Colorado -10 67 71 65 203

9 Eli Ortego Louisiana -9 73 68 63 204

T10 Cameron Tankersley Ole Miss -8 70 69 66 205

T10 Stephen Campbell Jr. Oklahoma -8 66 72 67 205

T10 *Carter Loflin Georgia -8 68 69 68 205

*Competing as an Individual

Tournament information:

Dates: Friday, Oct. 28 – Sunday, Oct. 30

Location: Royal Kā‘anapali, Lahaina, Maui

Course Yardage (Par): 6,700 (71)

Format: 54 holes; 18 holes each day; 5-count-4

Host: University of Hawai‘i