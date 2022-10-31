

















After a major renovation, Miyake – HPM Building Supply will open its first full-service Home Design Center on Saturday, Nov. 5, adding a wide array of kitchen, bath flooring, window and door product displays and design inspiration on the newly renovated second story of the Miyake – HPM Building Supply Kīhei location.

Located at 369 Huku Liʻi Place off Ohukai Road, the Miyake – HPM Building Supply Home Design Center spans more than 3,800 square feet and features cabinets, countertops, flooring, plumbing and lighting fixtures, doors, windows, and finish hardware across a range of price points. Brands include Bellmont Cabinets, Cosentino, Daltile, Delta, Milgard Windows & Doors, Simpson Door Company, Amerock and more.

The Home Design Center team includes a new kitchen and bath designer who provides expert guidance on products and design services from concept to completion.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Whether you’re designing a new house or remodeling a kitchen or bathroom, nothing beats being able to see, touch and select the products that make a home your own,” said Gary Danzl, Miyake – HPM Building Supply Maui regional manager. “With the increase in home renovation over the past two years, we’re excited to introduce our extensive assortment of kitchen, bath and home design products that HPM carries. We welcome both building industry professionals and the public to the Home Design Center, and together with our hardware products on the ground floor, we hope to provide a convenient one-stop shop for projects at every stage.”

On opening day, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Miyake – HPM Building Supply Home Design Center will host a public celebration event with free refreshments, representatives from a variety of home design brands, and featured products from Bellmont, Cosentino, Datile, Delta, Kichler, Kelleher, Kuzco, Masonite/Rugby, Milgard Windows & Doors and Pacific American Lumber/Radianz.

The Miyake – HPM Building Supply Home Design Center in Kīhei is the fifth HPM-owned Home Design Center in Hawaii and the company’s first showroom on Maui. It will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 808-934-4276 or visit miyakehpmhawaii.com/home-design-center.