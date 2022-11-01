Maui County voting service center. File Photo: Cammy Clark

For your vote to count for the General Election, your ballot must be received by 7 pm on Election Day, Nov. 8.

With just one week to go, election officials recommend voters return their completed ballots by dropping them off at a ballot drop box or by visiting a voter service center within their county rather than placing them in the mail.

Voting closes at 7 pm on Election Day. Ballots postmarked by Nov. 8 but received after the 7 pm deadline will not be accepted for counting. A list of ballot drop box locations and hours is posted online at elections.hawaii.gov.

Voters can sign up to receive notifications by text, email or voice letting them know when their ballot has been received by their County Elections Division or if there is an issue with their signature on the return ballot envelope.

To sign up for ballot tracking alerts, visit elections.hawaii.gov or call 808-453-VOTE (8683) for assistance with enrolling.

For official election and voting information, visit elections.hawaii.gov or call 808-453-VOTE (8683) or toll-free 1-800-442-VOTE (8683). The Office of Elections is offering extended phone hours Monday to Saturday now through Election Day.