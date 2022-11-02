For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Nov. 3-9, find our comprehensive listing HERE.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Pāʻia-Hāna, Makawao-Kula, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

The 9th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival takes place this weekend and includes entertainment, food trucks, and vendors sellings gifts for the holiday season.

Kahumoku performs at Maui gift festival

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku Jr. will be performing at the 9th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

The festival on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5, features more than 140 Maui vendors for gifts this holiday season, as well as entertainment, fashion shows, food trucks, prize drawings, arts, crafts, jewelry, fashion, furniture, gifts, and collectibles. A “Buyers Preview & Exclusive Shopping Day” takes place Friday from 1:30 to 6 p.m.

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku performs at the 9th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Maui In Maui County Festival at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center Friday and Saturday.

Enjoy a more leisurely experience and receive a free festival tote bag and complimentary pups during the opening ceremony Friday. Ticket prices are lower at the “Big Festival Day” Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Kahumoku performs on Saturday at 10:30 p.m.

More than 140 vendors are expected at the made-in-Maui County festival.

There will be festival parking and shuttles at Kaʻahumanu Center next to Macy’s Women’s Store, War Memorial Gym in front of the gymnasium and also near the baseball fields. Look for the flag in front of the stadium for the shuttle pickup/dropoff locations.

Event organizers are looking for additional volunteers and vendors. For more information, go to mauiarts.org All ticket sales are online only. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales. Box Office hours for ticketing inquiries via email and phone 808-242-7469 are Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The film “Proof of Loyalty: Kazuo Yamane and the Nisei Soldiers of Hawaiʻi” will be shown Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

“Proof of Loyalty” at the MACC

Coming up soon is the documentary film “Proof of Loyalty: Kazuo Yamane and the Nisei Soldiers Of Hawaiʻi” at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Sunday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m.

It tells the story about the crucial strategic role Japanese Americans played in World War II. Yamane was a Japanese language translator who worked in top secret facilities at the Pentagon.

Richard Probes of the Independent Critic said the film was “absolutely fascinating from beginning to the end and immensely moving…” The Video Librarian said, the film “presents a powerful story of cultural, political, economic, and legal forces that propelled Japanese immigrants and their descendants to become a vital segment of the American population.”

All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Uyetake at Las Pinatas

Tickets are on sale for Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Benny Uyetake’s performance at Las Pinatas & The Atrium Sunday, Nov. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Uyetake has played in shows that featured Boz Scaggs, Judy Collins, Jamie Simabukuro, and Kealii Reichel. For more information including tickets, go to backlitbuddhastudios.com

Maui Sugar Museum

Tours of sugar plantation life on Maui are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 and under. For more information including the price of admission, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Free jazz show, Thursday

A free jazz show featuring Jimmy C and Jeff Helmer takes place at the Maui Coffee Attic Thursday, Nov. 3, at 11 a.m. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com/tickets or call John, 808-250-9555.

The orchestra Chop Suey that has played at Fourth of July in Lahaina will be performing in Wailuku this Friday. Here’s a photograph of band members in 2015.

Big band Chop Suey, Friday

The 22-piece orchestra Chop Suey will be performing at the pavilion at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. Bring your own beach chair. For more information including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Wind Monkeys, Saturday morning

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Nov. 5, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee and Tam and Rick sing originals as well as Beatles and Elvis tunes. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Kikakila, Geri Valdriz Monday

The band Kikakila, including lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz, plays traditional Hawaiian music at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, Nov. 7, at 11 a.m. The performance, including a history of the lap steel guitar, is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

David Fraser, Wednesday

Keyboards/singer David Fraser with sometimes surprise guests performs covers and original songs at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Bailey House Museum, Photo credit: Maui Historical Society.

Bailey House Museum tours

On the site of the residence of the last Maui King Kahekili, the Bailey House Museum includes pre-western contact artifacts and written histories dating back to the early 1800s. It contains more than 10,000 photographs and 2,000 historic objects. The first female seminary for Hawaiian girls was established at the site in 1837. The museum, including gift shop at 2375A Main Street, is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, including price of admission and tours, go to mauimuseum.org or call 808-244-3326.

KĪHEI

“Bent” opens in Kihei

Coming up fast is dramatist Martin Sherman’s play “Bent” at the ProArts Playhouse, Nov. 4 to 20.

It’s about the persecution of gays in Nazi Germany. The play takes place during and after the Night of the Long knives. The play, produced in 1979 in London, helped to bring more awareness about the persecution of gays during the Holocaust.

The play, which also had a run on Broadway, has been produced in Brussels, Rio de Janeiro, Toronto, Israel, Singapore, has attracted serious attention with a number of actors assuming roles, including Richard Gere, Ian McKellen and Ralph Fiennes.

The play on Maui is being directed by Aly Cardinalli. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Awkward Conversations, open mic Thursday

The band Awkward Conversations provides live music and dancing at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Thursday, Nov. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. Join local recording artist Shauna McCoy and guitar player Alan Stevens for live music. The band plays a wide variety of popular and original music. Shauna’s songs include her debut album, “Past Life Lovers.” From 8:30 to 10 p.m., the program moves to a mix of open mic comedy, music, spoken word or whatever else the performers wish. Signup is at 8 p.m. For more information including advanced seating, call 808-868-0988.

Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs rock ‘n roll classics and originals at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, Nov. 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Damien Awai at Halekava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Halekava at 1794 South Kihei Road Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 to 10 p.m. He describes his songs as organic island music, including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to halekava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire

Gilliom & Esquire, Thursday

Multi-talented Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire perform at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, Nov. 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. Gilliom performs as a member of one of Mick Fleetwood’s bands, and Esquire is a member of the ʻukulele-powered group Kanekoa.

Country music, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, Nov. 4, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, Nov. 5, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Danyel Alana

Danyel Alana at Nalu’s

Guitarist-singer Danyel Alana performs at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Sunday, Nov. 6, from 7 to 9 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaiʻi. She blends funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. Alana has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com or naluskihei.com

Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, Nov. 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Rospond at Tikis

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, Nov. 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

In Between at Gilligan’s

Live music and dancing occurs with the group In Between at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Later, open mic comedy night takes place from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Signup is at 8 p.m.. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Gallo at Tikis, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Magic Show, Gilligan’s

Brenton Keith presents a magic show at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 6:30 p.m. Keith sometimes has special guest Cirque Jolie. Reservations recommended. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

John Cruz at ProArts

Grammy winner John Cruz performs to an intimate audience at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. Cruz, a guitarist and singer, is known for his song, “Island Style” and also his participation in the Playing for Change youtube video, “All Along the Watchtower.” For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Beat box competition

The Maui Beatbox Championship takes place at the ProArts Playhouse on Nov. 19, Saturday, at 12 p.m. There’s an open elimination beatbox battle in the beginning, leading to semi-finals. The cash prize is $100, and competition is open to all ages. The judges are Erratictitan, Kai, and Gloop. The estimated event time is 90 minutes. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com.

Kanekoa on U.S. tour

The ukulele-powered band Kanekoa is continuing its tour of the west coast in November, including the Volcanic Theatre in Bend Oregon on Nov. 3, Humbolt Brews in Arcata, Calif. on Nov. 4, Tractor Tavern in Seattle, Wash. on Nov. 6, Alberta Rose in Portland, Ore. on Nov. 7, Anchorage Concert Association in Anchorage, Alaska on Nov. 11, and the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium in Kodiak, Alaska on Nov. 13.

For more information, go to kanekoa.live.

LAHAINA

The grounds of the Jodo Mission will be the site of History Theatre when it returns in mid-November to Lahaina.

History Theatre returns

History Theatre returns to West Maui, this time at the Jodo Mission in mid-November. The performances, on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., feature three historic Hawaiʻi figures, including John Papa Ii, the Rev. William Ellis, and Wilhemine Dowsett in their own words.

Papa II served as an adviser to four consecutive Hawaiian monarchs and wrote the book “Fragments Of Hawaiian History.” The featured players will be performing simultaneously, and guests will be moving from one venue to the next where seats are provided.

Dress for the night outdoors. For more information including tickets, go to lahainarestoration.org.

Teri Garrison, Thursday

Singer-songwriter Teri Garrison performs at the Hungry Coyote at 840 Wainee Street Thursday, Nov. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. The restaurant serves “Mexican Gourmet Cuisine.” For more information, including reserving tables or ordering take-out or delivery, go to hungrycoyote.com or call 808-793-0909.

Gretchen Rhodes

Rhodes, The House Shakers, Thursday

Singer Gretchen Rose and The House Shakers with Grammy-award winning bassist and vocalist Lenny Castellanos perform classic rock and blues on the main stage at Fleetwood’s Thursday, Nov. 3, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The House Shakers are members of the Mick Fleetwood Blues Band and include Kenny Geiser on guitar and Paul Marchetti on drums.

The Pohai Trio plays on a separate stage. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Uyetake at Kimo’s

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Thursday, Nov. 3, and Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. Uyetake plays in a variety of genres, including classic rock, blues, jazz, and Hawaiian. He recently performed at a tribute concert to Jimi Hendrix in Pāʻia.

Free ʻukulele lessons

Free ʻukulele lessons are being provided at the center stage at Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, Nov. 3, at 2:30 p.m. Learn the fundamentals of this popular Hawaiian musical instrument. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304

I-Drive at Fleetwood’s

The island soul band I-Drive with Hawaiʻi drummer Isaac Zablan performs Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Levi Poasa entertains at the same time on a separate stage Friday, and Adrian Trevino takes the stage on Saturday. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Gretchen Rhodes & The Pool Party

Gretchen Rhodes and The Pool Party perform soulful blues and rock at Fleetwood’s Sunday, Nov. 6, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. She has toured with Dave Mason and performed with Steven Tyler. On a separate stage, island songwriter Jason Arcilla performs his R&B and reggae with island influence. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Will Hartz, Tuesday

Will Hartz plays solo acoustic, blues, rock and soul at Fleetwood’s Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Born down South, Hartz sings bluesy-sweet soul, with a southern twang. He can play it loud or keep it smooth. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings and Hawaiian culture are available by reservation to the historic Wo Hing Temple, the Baldwin Home Museum, and the Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour. The Wo Hing Temple formerly served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations can be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and click on Lahaina Historic Sites.

Late night dancing, 10 p.m.+

DJ Dancing occurs at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, Nov. 3, 4, and 5, and next week Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 8 and 9, from 10 p.m For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Art fair, weekend

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Louise Lambert

Louise Lambert at Sargent’s

Pianist and singer Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Nisla – Anima Spiritus. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free hula show takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, Nov. 6, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Brian Santana at Fleetwood’s

Guitarist-singer Brian Santana performs rock, pop, and classics at Fleetwood’s Monday, Nov. 7, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Santana also shares his original songs and would-be dancer. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Quick, Wilson, Monday

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, Nov. 7, during happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. Later, Tripp Wilson performs from 8 to 10 p.m. Wilson with Big Pati has come out with a 2022 video, “I Know You,” written by DeAndre’ Bradshaw. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Rose O’Leary

Rose O’Leary at Fleetwood’s

Pianist-singer Rose O’Leary performs at Fleetwood’s Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the main stage. O’Leary sings pop, rock and R&B. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Joel Katz at Māla

Hawaiian steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Mala Ocean Tavern Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. Katz is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He’s also music director for Jimmy Mac and the Kool Kats and owns Seaside Recording Studio. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo,” co-producing the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to joelkatzmaui.com or malatavern.com or call 808-667-9394.

Eric Gilliom

Eric Gilliom at Frida’s Tuesday

Fresh from sold-out performances in the musical Rocky Horror Show, multi-talented Eric Gilliom sings and plays the guitar in a solo performance at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, Nov. 8, 6:30 to 8 p.m. For more information, call 808-661-1287.

Damien Awai at Halekava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Halekava at 602 Front Street Thursday, Nov. 3, from 8 to 10 p.m. He describes his songs as organic island music, including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to halekava.com or call 808-344-0427.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Alika Nako’oka

Alika Nako’oka at Westin

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at the Hale Mo’olelo restaurant at the Westin Maui in Kaanapali Saturday, Nov. 5, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nako’oka has played with some of the best in Hawaiʻi, including the late Willie K. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com.

Danyel Alana, Hula Grill

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs at Hula Grill in Kāʻanapali Saturday, Nov. 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. She also performs Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 8 and 9, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaiʻi, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com or hulagrillkaanapali.com.

Violinist Andrea Walls

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music with Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz in Honokōwai Friday and Tuesday, Nov. 4 and 8. She plays Mondays with friends. All performances are from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Tolentino and Kahumoku perform

Ukulele player Bryan Tolentino performs with Grammy winner George Kahumoku at the Napilikai Beach Club Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Tolentino has worked with a number of artists, including Herb Ohta on the CD “Ukulele Friends” winning a 2006 Nā Hōkū Hanohano for “Ukulele Album Of The Year.” His work can be heard at bryantolentino.com Tickets are available in advance online at SlackKeyShow.com or by phone at 808-669-3858. Doors open at 6:00 pm, show begins at 6:30 p.m.

Danyel Alana at Kapalua

Danyel Alana performs with Roy Kato at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Friday, Nov. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. For more information, go to danyelalana.com

Kahumoku livestream, November

On Sunday and Monday, Nov. 13 and 14, Grammy winner George Kahumoku and his Slack Key Show ʻOhana will have a livestream-Video On Demand Show. In 2023, there’s also Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia on Feb. 23. For live stream and other information, including a request for a show in your area, go to kahumoku.com.

MĀʻALAEA

DJ Boomshot’s Flashback Fridays

DJ Boomshot travels in musical time during Flashback Friday at da Playground Maui on Friday, Nov. 4, at 8 p.m. It’s an opportunity to dance through the decades and memory lane with all the songs you love, but haven’t heard in a while. DJ Boomshot will be mixing your favorite 80s, 90s & early 2000s hits all night. We’ve got all your flashback anthems and pop culture faves ready so let’s party like it’s 1999! Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Reggae singer Eli Mac returns to Maui Saturday

Reggae star Eli Mac and Mystic Roots Band with its 5-piece pop reggae fusion perform at da Maui Playground Saturday, Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. Eli Mac got her start on the big stage in Hawaiʻi as a young girl named Camile Velasco. Her early claim to fame might have been making it to the Top Ten of season three of “American Idol,” but she’s well on her way to seizing her own celebrity as Eli Mac, a reggae star in her own right. From there she’s been touring with Sublime, The Green, and J Boog. She’s opened for Lauren Hill, Shaggy, and SOJA. After her Dubstop EP, she had the five-track Tricky One released last year. That was followed by the single “Roots Girl.” @eli_mac Her video, Mr. Sensi has 6.6 million views on youtube after its release five years ago.

Mystic Roots Band (MRB) @mysticrootsband is a Chico, Calif.-born, 5-piece pop reggae fusion band. With two feet solidly in reggae, the band seamlessly juggles elements of dancehall, hip-hop, pop, and a taste of rock. The band’s musical arrangements of vocal harmonies make for a rich performance.The music and lyrics are catchy and upbeat, yet with a powerful, positive message. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

MAKAWAO-KULA

Native species exhibit ends Friday

An art exhibition about native species and Maui’s watershed are being displayed at the “Mālama Wao Akua 2022, Caring For The Realm Of The Gods” exhibition at the Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center ends Friday, Nov. 4. It’s a mixed media exhibit. The Center, in collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership, is presenting this juried art exhibition, celebrating the native species of Maui Nui — Maui, Lāna‘i, Moloka‘i, and Kaho‘olawe. Artists, with varied creations including ceramics, block printing, oil paintings and photographs, have used their talents to raise awareness about the importance of protecting native species. The exhibit includes 117 works, many for sale. The exhibit is open for viewing during regular gallery store hours Wednesday through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 808-572-6560.

Farmers Market, Saturday

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. The Market serves sometimes as a business incubator where new enterprises start, such a Niu Life Kitchen, which now has a storefront at the Promenade in Wailuku. For more information, send queries to [email protected]

Hui Noʻeau art classes

Hui Noʻeau offers art classes for adults and youths and sells works created by artists. Its gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

PĀʻIA – HĀNA

Brooks Maguire

Brooks Maguire, Hana Hou Surf

Singer-songwriter Brooks Maguire performs at the Hana Hou Surf Club in Paia Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5 and 6, from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The performance is free. Maguire is a Nashville recording artist that mixes a variety of genres from Gulf Coast roots to a gumbo of tunes. For more information, go to BrooksMaguire.com

Johnstone and friends, Sunday

Pianist and singer Mark Johnstone and friends perform at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No cover charge.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, Nov. 3, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiian weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, Nov. 4, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Soul Folk Friday and Saturday

Tempa & Naor Project perform at Mulligans On The Blue Saturday, Nov. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. The duo sings and plays original soul folk music and covers. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Angela and Phil Benoit perform Saturday, Nov. 5, at The Shops At Wailea.

Jazz Benoits, Saturday & Sunday

Well-known Maui jazz entertainers Angela and Phil Benoit are special guest performers at The Shops At Wailea Saturday, Nov. 5, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Benoits who perform jazz and popular musical songs continue to entertain regularly at Pita Paradise. Their next performance at Pita Paradise is Sunday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m. They also play original works and jazz standards, boss nova, pop, and Hawaiian swing. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com

Island Soul, Mulligans

The band Island Soul performs at Mulligans On The Blue Sunday, Nov. 6, with dancing from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information including a cover charge, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Free Polynesian show, Tuesday

A free hula show takes place at the lower valley level at The Shops At Wailea Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The performance will include the graceful Hawaiian hula and other beautiful dances of Polynesia.

