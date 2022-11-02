Maui News

Police unable to accept 911 calls from Verizon Wireless customers due to network problem

November 2, 2022, 8:59 PM HST
(Posted: 8:57 p.m. Nov. 2, 2022)

Currently, 911 lines cannot accept calls from Verizon Wireless customers, according to Maui police.

Verizon is experiencing a nationwide network problem and is working to resolve this issue.   

If your service provider is Verizon Wireless and you need emergency assistance, call 808-244-6400 and press option 0.

