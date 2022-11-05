Maui Business

Wahi Hoʻōla Yoga + Wellness to celebrate its grand opening on Small Business Saturday

November 5, 2022, 2:30 PM HST
Wahi Hoʻōla Yoga + Wellness.

Wahi Hoʻōla Yoga + Wellness is celebrating their grand opening on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, from 4-8 p.m.

The new yoga studio in Wailuku opened their doors during the summer, and is now ready to celebrate by offering discounts on yoga and massages to the community.

The celebration features local vendors, discounts on class and massage packages, a raffle, and music in the parking lot.

The studio is located in the Wailuku Industrial Park at 380 Hoʻokahi St.

Wahi Hoʻōla Yoga + Wellness.

The studio will be selling a kamaʻāina introductory offer for $30 (four weeks of unlimited yoga classes), plus discounts on massages and gift cards for those looking to do some holiday shopping. 

“We are excited to finally get to celebrate our opening with the broader central Maui community” said Rebecca DiLiberto, one of the studio owners. Rebecca has been a yoga teacher for more than a decade and decided to open the studio with her friend and business partner, Leilani Akamine, to give more wellness and yoga options to residents of Central Maui. “We also thought it would be a great way to amplify other small businesses on the island, and on small business Saturday” she said. 

Wahi Hoʻōla Yoga + Wellness is a small, women-owned studio in central Maui. The yoga space was created to empower the community to heal collectively through movement, self care, and building relationships. 

Wahi Hoʻōla Yoga + Wellness.
