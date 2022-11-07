Courtesy SOJA

Grammy Award winning reggae group SOJA returns to Hawaiʻi in February for a series of shows on Oʻahu, Maui, Kauaʻi, and Hawaiʻi Island. SOJA’s last concert in Hawaiʻi was in 2019 in front of a capacity crowd at Oʻahu’s Aloha Stadium.

For more than two decades, SOJA has performed for audiences across the globe with a fresh yet timeless take on roots reggae.

On Beauty in the Silence—their first new album in four years—the band collaborates with artists from all corners of the reggae world, including the likes of UB40, Slightly Stoopid, Stick Figure, and Rebelution.

Like 2014’s acclaimed Amid the Noise and Haste (a Grammy nominee for Best Reggae Album), the title to their new album “ Beauty in the Silence” references the opening lines of Max Ehrmann’s beloved poem “Desiderata”: “Go placidly amid the noise and haste, and remember what peace there may be in silence.”

“My dad had that poem memorized, and before I’d go out on tour he’d sort of whisper it in my ear,” said SOJA frontman Jacob Hemphill in a band press release announcing the upcoming Hawaiʻi shows. “To me it’s a reminder of what we lose when we get caught up in the distractions all around us. You get so used to life being loud and fast and goal-oriented, but then you go out in nature and hear the silence and realize, ‘Damn, I got tricked.’ Life doesn’t have to be all go, go, go. The real key to life is in being still.”

Opening for SOJA, San Diego based reggae powerhouse band Tribal Seeds (Honolulu & Maui Only), and Hawaiʻi favorites The Steppas (Kona Only), Likkle Jordee, Kaʻikena Scanlan (Honolulu & Maui Only), Natural Vibrations, and Revival (Kauaʻi Only). The full opening artist lineup can be found at www.tmrevents.net .

Concert lineup

Tickets to SOJA on sale at 9 a.m. on Saturday Nov. 12 online. The show lineup includes the following:

Feb. 3, 2023 , 5 p.m.: Poʻipū Beach Athletic Club, Kauaʻi Ticket range ( $49 – $139, VIP available) 21 and over welcome

, Feb. 4, 2023 , 5 p.m. : Brew Block, Kona Ticket range ( $49 – $99, VIP available)

, : Feb. 10, 2023, 4:30 p.m.: Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Maui Ticket range ( $49 – $99, VIP available, plus applicable fees)

Feb. 11, 2023, 4:30 p.m.: Aloha Stadium, Honolulu Ticket range ( $49 – $99, VIP & Cabana options available)



*VIP sections and packages are for guests 21 years of age and older only. (Maui / Honolulu / Hawaiʻi Island)

Maui ticket sales are online only

Maui tickets go on sale Saturday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m.

The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales. Box Office hours for email and phone inquiries (808-242-SHOW) are Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Parking is available in the main MACC lot for advance online purchase. Full details are available online at mauiarts.org.