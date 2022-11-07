Maui Arts & Entertainment

Grammy award winning reggae group SOJA returns to Hawaiʻi

November 7, 2022, 10:17 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Courtesy SOJA

Grammy Award winning reggae group SOJA returns to Hawaiʻi in February for a series of shows on Oʻahu, Maui, Kauaʻi, and Hawaiʻi Island.  SOJA’s last concert in Hawaiʻi was in 2019 in front of a capacity crowd at Oʻahu’s Aloha Stadium.  

For more than two decades, SOJA has performed for audiences across the globe with a fresh yet timeless take on roots reggae.

On Beauty in the Silence—their first new album in four years—the band collaborates with artists from all corners of the reggae world, including the likes of UB40, Slightly Stoopid, Stick Figure, and Rebelution.

Courtesy SOJA
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Like 2014’s acclaimed Amid the Noise and Haste (a Grammy nominee for Best Reggae Album), the title to their new album “ Beauty in the Silence”  references the opening lines of Max Ehrmann’s beloved poem “Desiderata”: “Go placidly amid the noise and haste, and remember what peace there may be in silence.”

“My dad had that poem memorized, and before I’d go out on tour he’d sort of whisper it in my ear,” said SOJA frontman Jacob Hemphill in a band press release announcing the upcoming Hawaiʻi shows. “To me it’s a reminder of what we lose when we get caught up in the distractions all around us. You get so used to life being loud and fast and goal-oriented, but then you go out in nature and hear the silence and realize, ‘Damn, I got tricked.’ Life doesn’t have to be all go, go, go. The real key to life is in being still.”

Opening for SOJA,  San Diego based reggae powerhouse band Tribal Seeds (Honolulu & Maui Only), and Hawaiʻi favorites The Steppas (Kona Only), Likkle Jordee, Kaʻikena Scanlan (Honolulu & Maui Only), Natural Vibrations, and Revival (Kauaʻi Only). The full opening artist lineup can be found at www.tmrevents.net .  

Concert lineup

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tickets to SOJA on sale at 9 a.m. on Saturday Nov. 12 online. The show lineup includes the following:

  • Feb. 3, 2023, 5 p.m.:  Poʻipū Beach Athletic Club, Kauaʻi
    • Ticket range ( $49 – $139, VIP available)  
    • 21 and over welcome
  • Feb. 4, 2023, 5 p.m.: Brew Block, Kona
    • Ticket range ( $49 – $99, VIP available)
  • Feb. 10, 2023, 4:30 p.m.: Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Maui
    • Ticket range ( $49 – $99, VIP available, plus applicable fees)
  • Feb. 11, 2023, 4:30 p.m.: Aloha Stadium, Honolulu
    • Ticket range ( $49 – $99, VIP & Cabana options available)

*VIP sections and packages are for guests 21 years of age and older only. (Maui / Honolulu / Hawaiʻi Island)

Maui ticket sales are online only 

  • Maui tickets go on sale Saturday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. 
  • The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales.  Box Office hours for email and phone inquiries (808-242-SHOW) are Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Parking is available in the main MACC lot for advance online purchase. Full details are available online at mauiarts.org.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1New Cap Creates Point In Time Freeze On Maui Tvrs Starts Regulation On Camper Vans 22022 Made In Maui County Festival Draws Crowd Of 7000 3Breaking Willie Nelson Family In Pre Holiday Concert On Maui Dec 23 4Missing Person Waiehu Man Last Seen Oct 31 Loading Kayak And Fishing Gear Into His Truck 5Interview With Mauis Camile Velasco Whos Back As Reggae Hip Hop Star Eli Mac 6Maui Obituaries Week Ending Nov 6 2022