Hawaiian Telcom is formulating a climate action plan to meet its new target: reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030.

The target is in line with the latest climate science and science-based target guidelines for information and communication technology companies, according to a company press release.

The target also is in alignment with the objectives of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5-degrees Celsius to reduce the risks and effects of climate change.

Hawaiian Telcom publicly released its greenhouse gas emissions inventory for 2021, which will form its baseline for reductions. See report here. Hawaiian Telcom’s long-term target is to reduce green house gas emissions to net-zero by 2040.



“Preserving our environment and enhancing our sustainability as an island state is important for all of us who call Hawai‘i home,” said Su Shin, the company’s president and general manager. “Hawaiian Telcom is doing its part to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, working towards replacing our copper lines with energy efficient fiber-optic cables across our islands. Fiber technology provides a superior customer experience and reduces our energy consumption.”



Nadja Turek, director for sustainability for Hawaiian Telcom and its parent company altafiber, said: “It’s a critical time to act boldly to reduce our emissions.”

