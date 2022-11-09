For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Nov. 10-16, find our comprehensive listing HERE .

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Pāʻia-Hāna, Makawao-Kula, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

Willie Nelson. Photo by James Minchin.

Willie Nelson family Christmas show

Ticket sales start this week for the the Christmas season concert of Willie Nelson & Family at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Dec. 23 at 6:15 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.

The concert features Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real , and “Particle Kid” – Micah Nelson.

Tickets on sale online only at MauiArts.org to MACC members starting Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. and to the general public Saturday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m.

Nelson continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force. In recent years, he has delivered more than a dozen new albums, released a Top 10 New York Times’ bestselling book, again headlined Farm Aid, an event he co-founded in 1985, been honored by the Library of Congress with their Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, received his 5th degree black belt in Gong Kwon Yu Sul, headlined the annual Luck Reunion food and music festival during SXSW, launched his cannabis companies Willie’s Reserve and Willie’s Remedy, and graced the covers of Rolling Stone and AARP The Magazine.

All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Hawaiʻi crafts annual show

A juried show of 92 artists featuring 114 crafts continues at the Schaefer International Gallery through Dec. 23. The annual exhibition, which started in 1967, has displayed innovation and expertise through works in ceramics, wood, textile, glass, metal, mixed media and more, with numerous awards bestowed to artists. Participating artists are from Hawaii, Molokai, Lanai, Maui, Kauai, and Oahu. The exhibition is in partnership with the Hawai’i Craftsmen Organization and supported in part by the County of Maui and Hawaii Tourism Authority. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is also open until 7:30 p.m. for selected Castle Theatre and Yokouchi Pavilion shows. For more information, go to mauiarts.org

A documentary film explores the life of Kazuo Yamane and other Japanese American soldiers who served the United States in World War II.

“Proof of Loyalty” at the MACC

The documentary film “Proof of Loyalty: Kazuo Yamane and the Nisei Soldiers Of Hawaii” will be shown the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Sunday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m. It tells the story about the crucial strategic role Japanese Americans played in World War II.

Yamane was a Japanese language translator who worked in top secret facilities at the Pentagon. Richard Probes of the Independent Critic said the film was “absolutely fascinating from beginning to the end and immensely moving…” The Video Librarian said, the film “presents a powerful story of cultural, political, economic, and legal forces that propelled Japanese immigrants and their descendants to become a vital segment of the American population.”

All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Uyetake at Las Pinatas

Tickets are on sale for Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Benny Uyetake’s performance at Las Pinatas &The Atrium Sunday, Nov. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Uyetake has played in shows that featured Boz Scaggs, Judy Collins, Jamie Simabukuro, and Kealii Reichel. For more information including tickets, go to backlitbuddhastudios.com

Alexander & Baldwin Sugar Museum

Tours of sugar plantation life on Maui are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 and under. For more information including the price of admission, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, Oct. 29, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

“Misery” opens at ʻĪao Theatre

The play “Misery” has a weekend run at the ʻĪao Theatre, opening Thursday, Nov. 10, and continuing Friday, Saturday and and Sunday, Nov. 11-13. The play starts at 7:30 p.m., except for Sunday when it begins at 3:30 p.m. The play features Lina Aiko Krueger, Brian Connolly and Scott McLelland. Based on the novel by quintessential horror writer Stephen King, Misery tells the story of novelist Paul Sheldon as he transitions from writing historical romances featuring heroine Misery Chastain to publishing literary fiction. Annie Wilkes, Sheldon’s number one fan, rescues the author from the scene of a car accident. The former nurse takes care of him in her remote house but becomes irate when she discovers that the author has killed Misery off in his latest book. Annie keeps Sheldon prisoner while forcing him to write a book that brings Misery back to life. The stage adaptation is by two-time Academy Award winner William Goldman, who penned the 1990 screen version of the 1987 novel. There is simulated violence/gunshots. Not recommended for children. For more information, including ticket information, go to MauiOnstage.com

Actors Mark Beltzman and Kathy Collins and director David Johnston are a part of the team producing the romantic comedy “2 Across ” at the Maui Academy of Performing Arts.

“2 Across” tickets on sale

Tickets for the romantic comedy “2 Across” go on sale at the Maui Academy of Performing Arts Saturday, Nov. 12. The play will run from Dec. 2 to 18. “2 Across” was written by Jerry Mayer who has received two Drama Logue Awards and sold scripts to television shows, including M*A*S*H and “All In The Family.” The play is a story about two strangers who meet on the Bay Area Rapid Transit. The two seem to have little in common, except they are both working separately on Saturday’s New York Times Crossword puzzle. The featured actors are Kathy Collins, a professional storyteller whose pidgin English-speaking alter ego “Tita” performed at the Lincoln Center Out Of Doors Festival in New York City, and Mark Beltzman who worked and directed at the famed Second City in Chicago. The director is David Johnston, who has directed the Maui musicals Les Miserable and Jesus Christ Superstar, the latter featuring Keali’i Reichel. For more information, go to mauiacademy.org

“Go For Broke” book talk, Sunday

Photographer Shane Sato will be the guest speaker of the coffee table book, “The Go For Broke Spirit,” Saturday at 1:30 p.m. HST, sponsored by the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center. The book includes portraits of Japanese American World War II Nisei veterans. The talk is part of “An Afternoon with the Author” series at the Stanley Izumigawa Resource Center. The talk/book signing will be followed by the Opening of Shane’s “Go For Broke Spirit” exhibit in the Education Center. The exhibit features fourteen of Maui’s Nisei Veterans: Hiroshi Arisumi, Willie Goo, Barney Hajiro, Takeo “Ike” Ikeda, Ike Kawahara, Takashi Kitaoka, Harry Kiyabu, Masao Motooka, Masaru George Nakasato, Ed Nishihara, Seiya Ohata, Harold Okumura, Tsutomu Tom Yamada and Yoshito “Toe” Yoshino. This hybrid event is free and open to the public in person and conveniently via Zoom. To reserve your seat or to register for the online event, and to receive the Zoom log-in details, call 808-244-NVMC (6862) or go to www.nvmc.org.

Free jazz show, Thursday

A free jazz show featuring Jimmy C and Jeff Helmer takes place at the Maui Coffee Attic Thursday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. For more information, including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com/tickets or call John, 808-250-9555.

Wind Monkeys, Saturday morning

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Nov. 12, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee and Tam and Rick sing originals as well as Beatles and Elvis tunes. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Adrian Trevino, Saturday

Singer-guitarist Adrian Trevino and The Maui Midnite Band performs at the Maui Coffee Attic at a pavilion concert Saturday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. Dancing allowed. For more information including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Kikakila, Geri Valdriz Monday

The band Kikakila, including lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz, plays traditional Hawaiian music at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. The performance, including a history of the lap steel guitar, is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

David Fraser, Wednesday

Keyboards/singer David Fraser with sometimes surprise guests performs covers and original songs at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Bailey House Museum tours

On the site of the residence of the last Maui King Kahekili, the Bailey House Museum includes pre-western contact artifacts and written histories dating back to the early 1800s. It contains more than 10,000 photographs and 2,000 historic objects. The first female seminary for Hawaiian girls was established at the site in 1837. The museum, including gift shop at 2375A Main Street, is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, including price of admission and tours, go to mauimuseum.org or call 808-244-3326.

KĪHEI

“Bent” at ProArts in Kihei

Dramatist Martin Sherman’s play “Bent” about the persecution of gays in Nazi Germany continues its run at the ProArts Playhouse this weekend and next weekend through Nov. 20. The play on Maui has received excellent comments from the audience — “The ProArts production is stellar in every way and tackles the most serious of topics in a beautifully staged, exceptionally well lit and wonderfully acting production.” — said retired University of Hawaii professor Vincent Linares. The play takes place during and after the Night of the Long knives. The play, produced in 1979 in London, helped to bring more awareness about the persecution of gays during the Holocaust. The play, which also had a run on Broadway, has been produced in Brussels, Rio de Janeiro, Toronto, Israel, Singapore, and has attracted serious attention with a number of actors assuming roles, including Richard Gere, Ian McKellen and Ralph Fiennes. The play on Maui is being directed by Aly Cardinalli. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Eric Gilliom

Eric Gilliom’s White Hawaiian returns

After back to back sold-out performances, multi-talented Eric Gilliom continues his romp through family history in White Hawaiian at ProArts Playhouse with performances on Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 1 to 4. It’s an entertaining autobiographical stage show with humor that covers the Broadway career of Gilliom and his upbringing as a Caucasion with Hawaiian roots. Except for the Sunday performance at 2 p.m., the play starts at 7:30 p.m. There are also January and February tickets on sale. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or thelittleboxoffice.com or call 808-463-6550

Robles at Wailea venue

Guitarist-singer Natalie Robles performs a variety of soulful songs with Josh Hearl at the Wailea Marriott’s poolside bistro Kapa Bar & Grill Thursday and Friday, Nov. 10 and 11, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. She also sings at the Fairmont Kea Lani’s Luana Lounge Saturday, Nov. 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. More information about her on Instagram at natalienicolerobles.

Shauna McCoy performs with Awkward Conversations at Gilligan’s Thursday.

Awkward Conversations, open mic Thursday

The band Awkward Conversations provides live music and dancing at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Thursday, Nov. 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. Join local recording artist Shauna McCoy and guitar player Alan Stevens for live music. The band plays a wide variety of popular and original music. Shauna’s songs include her debut album, “Past Life Lovers.” From 8:30 to 10 p.m., the program moves to a mix of open mic comedy, music, spoken word or whatever else the performers wish. Signup is at 8 p.m. For more information including advanced seating, call 808-868-0988.

Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs rock ‘n roll classics and originals at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, Nov. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Damien Awai at Halekava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Halekava at 1794 South Kihei Road Saturday, Nov.12, from 8 to 10 p.m. He describes his songs as organic island music, including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to halekava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Gilliom & Esquire, Thursday

Multi-talented Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire perform at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, Nov. 17, from 7 to 9 p.m. Gilliom performs as a member of one of Mick Fleetwood’s bands, and Esquire is a member of the ʻukulele-powered group Kanekoa. Their websites are ericgilliom.com and vinceesquire.com

Country music, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, Nov. 11, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, Nov. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, Nov. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Rospond at Tikis

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, Nov. 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Robles in Kīhei

Natalie Robles performs a variety of soulful songs at the Tiki Lounge Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m and What Ales You Wednesday, Nov. 16. From 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com and whatalesyoukihei.com. More information about her on Instagram at natalienicolerobles.

In Between at Gilligan’s

Live music and dancing occurs with the group In Between at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Later, open mic comedy night takes place from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Signup is at 8 p.m.. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Gallo at Tikis, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

John Cruz

John Cruz at ProArts

Grammy winner John Cruz performs to an intimate audience at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. Cruz, a guitarist and singer, is known for his song, “Island Style” and also his participation in the Playing for Change youtube video, “All Along the Watchtower.” For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Beat box competition

The Maui Beatbox Championship takes place at the ProArts Playhouse on Nov. 19, Saturday, at 12 p.m. There’s an open elimination beatbox battle in the beginning, leading to semi-finals. The cash prize is $100, and competition is open to all ages. The judges are Erratictitan, Kai, and Gloop. The estimated event time is 90 minutes. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com.

LAHAINA

Free outdoor movie night, Friday

A free outdoor movie night featuring the Disney animated film “Encanto” takes place at Lahaina Jodo Mission Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m.

“Encanto” tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto.

The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal — every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

The Lahaina Town Action Committee and County of Maui are among the sponsors of the event. Bring your own snacks and nonalcoholic beverages. Mats, blankets, or low beach chairs are recommended.

Ua Aloha Maji

Ua Aloha Maji at Courtyard

Multi-talented Ua Aloha Maji performs at the Mauka Courtyard at The Wharf Cinema Center Thursday, Nov. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. His music is island influenced, including originals.

Uyetake at Kimo’s

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Thursday, Nov. 10, and Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. Uyetake plays in a variety of genres, including classic rock, blues, jazz, and Hawaiian. He recently performed at a tribute concert to Jimi Hendrix in Pāʻia.

Free ʻukulele lessons

Free ʻukulele lessons are being provided at the center stage at Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, Nov. 10, at 2:30 p.m. Learn the fundamentals of this popular Hawaiian musical instrument. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304

The House Shakers, Thursday

The House Shakers with Grammy winner Lenny Castallanos performs on the main state at Fleetwood’s Thursday, Nov. 10, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Teri Garrison

Teri Garrison at Hungry Coyote

Singer-guitarist Teri Garrison performs at the Hungry Coyote at 840 Wainee Street Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Garrison sings rock n’ roll and soulful blues.

Emily Farewell

Emily Farewell at Down The Hatch

Photographer Emily Farewell is the featured artist at Down The Hatch Friday, Nov. 11, from 5 to 10 p.m. DTH and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. feature local artists for Lahaina’s 2nd Friday. Farewell, a mixed media artists, will be creating a painting, while exhibiting acrylics, water colors, photographs and postcards of her works. Artists contribute to the Children of the Rainbow Pre-School in Lahaina to assist with art activities and guy art supplies for local keiki students. Her website is efarewellartistics,com for more information, go to dthmaui.com

Gretchen Rhodes Band. Photo courtesy @amorphiaphotography / Live @ The MACC.

Gretchen Rhodes & The Pool Party

Gretchen Rhodes and The Pool Party perform soulful blues and rock at Fleetwood’s Sunday, Nov. 13, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. She has toured with Dave Mason and performed with Steven Tyler. On a separate stage, island songwriter Jason Arcilla performs his R&B and reggae with island influence. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings and Hawaiian culture are available by reservation to the historic Wo Hing Temple, the Baldwin Home Museum, and the Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour. The Wo Hing Temple formerly served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations can be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and click on Lahaina Historic Sites.

Late night dancing, 10 p.m.+

DJ Dancing occurs at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, Nov. 10, 11, and 12, and next week Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15 and 16, from 10 p.m For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Art fair, weekend

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Louise Lambert at Sargent’s

Pianist and singer Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Pamela Sukhum – Color Of Compassion For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free hula show takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, Nov. 13, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Quick, Wilson, Monday

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, Nov. 14, during happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. Later, Tripp Wilson performs from 8 to 10 p.m. Wilson with Big Pati has come out with a 2022 video, “I Know You,” written by DeAndre’ Bradshaw. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Rose O’Leary at Fleetwood’s

Pianist-singer Rose O’Leary performs at Fleetwood’s Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the main stage. O’Leary sings pop, rock and R&B. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Steel guitarist Joel Katz performs Tuesday, Nov. 15, in Lahaina. Photo by Mike Sidney

Joel Katz at Māla

Hawaiian steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Mala Ocean Tavern Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. Katz is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He’s also music director for Jimmy Mac and the Kool Kats and owns Seaside Recording Studio. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo,” co-producing the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to joelkatzmaui.com or malatavern.com or call 808-667-9394.

Damien Awai at Halekava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Halekava at 602 Front Street Thursday and Saturday, Nov. 10 and 12, from 8 to 10 p.m. His songs are “organic island music,” including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to halekava.com or call 808-344-0427.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Alika Nako’oka at Westin

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at the Hale Mo’olelo restaurant at the Westin Maui in Kaanapali Saturday, Nov. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 7 to 10 p.m. Nako’oka has played with some of the best in Hawaiʻi, including the late Willie K. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com.

Danyel Alana

Danyel Alana, Hula Grill

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs at Hula Grill in Kāʻanapali Saturday, Nov. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. She also performs Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15 and 16, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaiʻi, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com or hulagrillkaanapali.com.

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music with Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz in Honokōwai Friday and Monday, Nov. 11 and 13. She plays Mondays with friends. All performances are from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

Damien Awai at Duke’s Beach House

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Duke’s Beach House Friday, Nov. 11, from 3 to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 13, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. His songs are “organic island music,” including “Brown Man Blues.” His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to dukesmaui.com or call 808-662-2900.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Jeff Peterson. File PC:Kim Taylor Reece via MACC.

Jeff Peterson joins Kahumoku

Guitarist Jeff Peterson, a Grammy-winning artist whose guitar work appears in the film The Descendants, joins George Kahumoku, also a Grammy winner, and George’s Ohana at the Napilikai Beach Club Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Peterson, a USC graduate of the Thornton School of Music, fuses traditional slack key with elements of classical and jazz guitar. He’s produced several albums, including “Ka Nani O Ki Ho’alu” in 2019 and “Maui on My Mind,” recognized as “Slack Key Album of the Year.” His work can be heard at jeffpetersonguitar.com

Tickets are available in advance online at SlackKeyShow.com or by phone at 808-669-3858. Doors open at 6:00 pm. The show begins at 6:30 p.m.

Danyel Alana at Kapalua

Danyel Alana performs with Roy Kato at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Friday, Nov. 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. For more information, go to danyelalana.com

Kahumoku livestream, November

On Nov. Sunday and Monday, Nov. 13-14, Grammy winner George Kahumoku and his Slack Key Show ʻOhana will have a livestream-Video On Demand Show. In 2023, there’s also Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia on Feb. 23. For live stream and other information, including a request for a show in your area, go to kahumoku.com.

MĀʻALAEA

OG Camo at da Playground

Hip-hop recording artist OG Camo performs at da Playground Maui Friday, Nov 11. The performance also features PurpDream, vocalist Ethan, and JBM, with music by DJ Continental. Doors open at 8 p.m. Ages 21 and over. Parking is free after 5 p.m. Admission is free with advance registration on a guest list.

For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Fiesta Saturdays with Jamn J

Jamn J hosts Fiesta Saturdays at da Playground Maui Saturday, Nov. 12. The dance music includes bachata, cambia, merengue, salsa, reggae ton, rock ’n roll in Spanish. Doors open at 9 p.m. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m.

For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

MAKAWAO-KULA

Namaka Cosma

Singer-guitarist Namaka Cosma performs at The Point at Ocean Vodka Organic Farm and Distillery in Omaopio Sunday, Nov. 13. CJ Boom Helekahi performs on Monday, Nov. 14. Both entertain from 4:40 to 6:30 p.m. Admission is free to the program being produced by HawaiiOnTV.com including Ken Burgmaier. For more information, go to HawaiionTV.com

Farmers Market, Saturday

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, Nov. 12, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. The Market serves sometimes as a business incubator where new enterprises start, such a Niu Life Kitchen, which now has a storefront at the Promenade in Wailuku. For more information, send queries to [email protected]

Hui Noʻeau art classes

Hui Noʻeau offers art classes for adults and youths and sells works created by artists. Its gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

PĀʻIA – HĀNA

Brooks Maguire, Hana Hou Surf

Singer-songwriter Brooks Maguire performs at the Hana Hou Surf Club in Paia Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12 and 13, from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The performance is free. Maguire is a Nashville recording artist that mixes a variety of genres from Gulf Coast roots to a gumbo of tunes, including Jackson Browne, Van Morrison, and Jack Johnson. For more information, go to BrooksMaguire.com

Johnstone and friends, Sunday

Pianist and singer Mark Johnstone and friends perform at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No cover charge.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Ron Kuala’au in Wailea

Guitarist-singer Ron Kuala’au performs a free concert at The Shops At Wailea Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Kuala’au, who performed as part of the duo for “Haha,” is known form his soulful singing. He’s collaborated with Zanuck Lindsey on the album “Koko” and has performed with Grammy winner George Kahumoku. Listen to “Hi’ilawe” on youtube here.https://youtu.be/c_ogHGKBOdg For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Katz at Gannons

Steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Gannon’s Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. Katz is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo.” He co-produced the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to gannonsrestaurant.com or joelkatzmaui.com.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, Nov. 10, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiian weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, Nov. 11, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Murray Thorne

Mulligans features Thorne, Island Soul

Rock n’ roll guitarist-singer Murray Thorne performs at Mulligans On The Blue Friday, Nov. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. He has done lead guitar and vocals for the Maui-based group Celtic Tigers and toured with Robert May, opening for Iggy Pop, Aerosmith, and the Georgia Satellites. His website is murraythorne.com. On Sunday, Nov. 13 at Mulligans, the band Island Soul performs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. with an area for dancing. For more information including a cover charge, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Jazz Benoits, Sunday

Well-known Maui jazz entertainers Angela and Phil Benoit perform jazz and popular musical songs at Pita Paradise in Makena Sunday, Nov. 13, at 6 p.m. They also play original works and jazz standards, boss nova, pop, and Hawaiian swing. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com

Free Polynesian show, Tuesday

A free hula show takes place at the lower valley level at The Shops At Wailea Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The performance will include the graceful Hawaiian hula and other beautiful dances of Polynesia.

Send event listings with attached photographs about Maui Entertainment, Arts and Community events to [email protected]