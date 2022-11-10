Gas prices remained mainly stable throughout the state this past week, with the average price of regular unleaded gas at $5.27 per gallon in Kahului, which is three cents lower than last month but 82 cents higher than a year ago, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $5.21, which remained the same as last week. The average national price is $3.80, which is two cents higher than a week ago.

Today’s average price for regular unleaded gas: Honolulu – $5.18, Hilo – $5.05 and Līhuʻe – $5.54.

“We are two weeks away from Thanksgiving, one of the busiest holidays for road trips, and also refineries’ focus has shifted to diesel, so that could affect local pump prices,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “Hawaiʻi is still the second-most expensive state for gasoline behind California, where today’s state average is $5.46.”

AAA Hawaiʻi reminds drivers they can save money on gasoline by shopping around virtually using a tool like the AAA Mobile app, which shows users the cheapest gas prices near them. AAA members can also take advantage of discounted gas prices at participating Shell gas stations by joining the Shell Fuel Rewards program.