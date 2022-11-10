Showcase Under the Stars, a fine art auction, is returning to the Four Seasons Resort Maui in Wailea with proceeds benefitting the Pacific Cancer Foundation, Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children and the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge.

The auction will be held in the resort’s ballroom and ballroom foyer from 5 to 10 p.m. It is part of the Forbes Five-Star Resort’s annual Day of Hope fundraising efforts.

A fine art auction is returning to the Four Seasons Resort Maui in Wailea with proceeds benefitting three nonprofits that help people battling cancer. Photo Courtesy: Four Seasons Resort Maui

Attendees will bid on a selection of fine art procured by art consultant Rose Potter, Executive Director of Hawaii Contemporary.

The selection will contain pieces by notable artists from the Resort’s museum-quality permanent collection including Jun Kaneko, Joyce Kozloff, Gregg Kaplan, and Charles Cohan.

Past and present artists from the Resort’s popular daily Artists Showcase have also contributed to the cause, including Lori Koprowski, Larry Berko, Galit Breman and Cesere Brothers.

Art enthusiasts can begin early bidding virtually via Bidding For Good on Nov. 10, 2022, where they will also find luxury hotel and resort stays, sporting event tickets, memorabilia and more.

For those who would like to personally peruse the art before the auction, an art preview will be held Nov. 22 and 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. As a special addition, there will be a floral auction running simultaneously to the art preview, and the winning bidder will walk away with a gorgeous floral centerpiece to enjoy at their Thanksgiving table. Bidding for the floral arrangements will close at 5 p.m. on Nov. 23.

“We are thrilled to invite our community to the resort this holiday season for this special opportunity to support those battling cancer right here in Hawaiʻi,” Four Seasons Resort General Manager Ben Shank said. “We have long supported promoting the arts, and look forward to shining a light on many talented local artists as we come together for this common cause at an unforgettable evening under the stars.”

Those looking for more ways to contribute to Day of Hope can participate in the annual Four Seasons Resort Maui Virtual Run/Walk from now to Nov. 19. Register here.