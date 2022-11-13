Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 13, 2022

November 13, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-15
10-15
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 




Sunrise
6:34 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:46 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 10:07 PM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 06:59 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:35 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:45 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A new long-period northwest swell will continue to build this morning and peak around mid-day. Buoy readings from buoy 51101 showed peak deep water swell heights of around 9 feet or so and 16 seconds around midnight. Since this is a little higher than previously expected, have decided to issue a High Surf Advisory (HSA) for north and west facing shores of Niihau and Kauai, as well as north facing shores of Oahu, Molokai, and Maui through this afternoon. This swell will decline through Monday. The next northwest swell is scheduled to arrive Tuesday with similar size, so HSA conditions are possible again along many north and west- facing exposures late Tuesday into Wednesday. This swell will be reinforced by a more northerly swell late Wednesday into Thursday. 


The trade winds over and upstream of the islands are generating choppy, rough seas along east-facing shores. A small south- southwest swell will continue to provide small surf today, before declining. Another small south swell is possible during the second half of this week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee high N short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
