

















Haleakalā National Park released a new film, Heart of Maui. This 7.5 minute documentary follows two biologists working to save Hawaiʻi’s critically endangered forest birds. The film describes the cause of the birds’ catastrophic decline and what is at risk if action is not taken soon.

“Prior to the introduction of mosquitoes into Hawaiʻi, forest birds were found from mauka to makai,” said Chief of Interpretation, Education & Volunteers Jin Prugsawan Harlow. “This film offers a rare glimpse into some of the only habitat that remains for these birds, on the eastern slopes of Haleakalā.” She added: “Those who watch it will understand the critical need to control mosquitoes and avian malaria.”

Heart of Maui was funded by the National Park Service and the Haleakalā Conservancy, the park’s official philanthropic partner. The film was directed and filmed by David Ehrenberg.



To view the park film Heart of Maui visit:

www.nps.gov/media/video/view.htm?id=1184F741-74F4-46CC-BA60-B6933A6A2641

More information on forest birds and the efforts to save them can be found at:

www.nps.gov/hale/learn/nature/saving-our-forest-birds.htm and www.HaleakalāConservancy.org.