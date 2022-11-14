PC: State of Hawaiʻi Office of Elections

More than 800 mail-in ballots were reportedly set aside for “deficient” signatures in Maui County on Election Day, and are pending voter action in order to be officially counted, according to Our Hawaiʻi, a coalition of nearly 20 pledge and policy partners that advocates for putting kamaʻāina and kānaka maoli first.

The coalition reports that the deadline to correct or “cure” signatures is at the close of business on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

With just 504 votes separating Maui Council Chair Alice Lee, and challenger Noelani Ahia in the fourth summary report for the race for the Council’s Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū residency seat, the coalition contends that the outstanding ballots have the potential to impact the outcome of that particular race, and the control of the council.

According to that fourth summary report, Lee garnered 22,682 votes (43.3%) versus Ahia’s 22,178 votes (42.3%); and there were 7,518 blank votes and 37 over votes in the race.

“Due to the short deadline, voters are advised to contact the Clerk’s office 808-270-7749 if there is any doubt that their ballot has been accepted and counted. Voters may also check with the Office of Election’s vendor, BallotTrax, to see if their ballot was accepted and counted at: https://hawaii.ballottrax.net/voter/,” according to a news release issued by the group.

Maui Now reached out to the state and county Office of Elections, and is awaiting a response. We will update this story accordingly if further information is received.