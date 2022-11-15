Maui News

Brown Water Advisory issued for West Maui from Kapalua to Hanakaʻōʻō

November 15, 2022, 9:58 AM HST
A Brown Water Advisory has been issued in West Maui from Kapalua to Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Park.

The state Department of Health Clean Water Branch reports that heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters.

“The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris,” according to the advisory.

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown the public is advised to stay out.

