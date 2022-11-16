

















Newly appointed Deputy Chief Wade Maeda was sworn-in as the Maui Police Department’s second in command during a ceremony held Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Wailuku Police Station.

MPD Chief John Pelletier administered the oath of office, and Deputy Chief Maeda’s wife, Ruth, presented his badge.

“We are very fortunate to have personnel of the caliber of Deputy Chief Maeda to lead MPD forward as a cohesive and forward-thinking organization,” said Chief Pelletier.

Maeda was promoted to fill the spot vacated by former Deputy Chief Charles Hank III, who announced his retirement in October after 10 months on the job.

Deputy Chief Maeda joined the department in 1997, when he began his career as a Police Officer I in Wailuku Patrol, followed by a transfer to Molokai Patrol District. Upon his return from Molokaʻi, Deputy Chief Maeda was assigned to the Vice Narcotics Division. In 2006, he was promoted to Sergeant and served in Molokaʻi Patrol again; before being assigned to Wailuku Patrol and then to the Vice Narcotics Division, where he served as the K9 supervisor.

In 2012, he was promoted to Lieutenant, where he served as a watch commander in Wailuku Patrol. He finished his tenure as Lieutenant as commander for the Special Response Team.

Deputy Chief Maeda was promoted to Captain in 2018. His assignments included: Quality Assurance, Vice Division, and Wailuku Patrol before his most recent assignment as Acting Assistant Chief of the Investigative Services Division in 2022.

He and his wife Ruth have three children.