Maui News

Deputy Chief Wade Maeda sworn-in as the Maui Police Department’s second in command

November 16, 2022, 2:28 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • c
  • Swearing-in ceremony for Deputy Chief Wade Maeda. PC: Maui Police Department
  • Deputy Chief Wade Maeda with his wife Ruth at his swearing-in ceremony (11.16.22). PC: Maui Police Department
  • Deputy Chief Wade Maeda. PC: Maui Police Department
  • Wade Maeda. File photo 2018 by Wendy Osher.

Newly appointed Deputy Chief Wade Maeda was sworn-in as the Maui Police Department’s second in command during a ceremony held Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Wailuku Police Station.

MPD Chief John Pelletier administered the oath of office, and Deputy Chief Maeda’s wife, Ruth, presented his badge.

 “We are very fortunate to have personnel of the caliber of Deputy Chief Maeda to lead MPD forward as a cohesive and forward-thinking organization,” said Chief Pelletier.

Maeda was promoted to fill the spot vacated by former Deputy Chief Charles Hank III, who announced his retirement in October after 10 months on the job.

Deputy Chief Maeda joined the department in 1997, when he began his career as a Police Officer I in Wailuku Patrol, followed by a transfer to Molokai Patrol District. Upon his return from Molokaʻi, Deputy Chief Maeda was assigned to the Vice Narcotics Division. In 2006, he was promoted to Sergeant and served in Molokaʻi Patrol again; before being assigned to Wailuku Patrol and then to the Vice Narcotics Division, where he served as the K9 supervisor.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In 2012, he was promoted to Lieutenant, where he served as a watch commander in Wailuku Patrol. He finished his tenure as Lieutenant as commander for the Special Response Team.

Deputy Chief Maeda was promoted to Captain in 2018.  His assignments included: Quality Assurance, Vice Division, and Wailuku Patrol before his most recent assignment as Acting Assistant Chief of the Investigative Services Division in 2022.

He and his wife Ruth have three children.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Missing Person Haʻiku Man Last Known To Be In Hana Nov 5 2Kulahaven Farms Rainbow Trout Aquaponics Farm To Close At Years End 3Day 7 West Maui Wildfire Now 80 Contained 4Our Hawaiʻi Coalition Hundreds Of Mail In Ballots With Deficient Signatures On Maui 5Maui No Ka Oi Magazine Changes Hands As Longtime Publisher Retires 6Face Of Nike Indigenous Collection Is Kanaka ʻoiwi Grad Student And 2022 Miss Aloha Hula